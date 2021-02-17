After posting a fiery Facebook screed that berated Texas citizens for having the audacity to expect the government to ensure they have things like electricity and running water during a historic winter storm, Colorado City Mayor Tim Boyd has resigned. The now-former mayor first tried to walk back his statements following intense backlash from his constituents and others across the country as his rant went viral, but that attempt got him nowhere as the state suffers from prolonged power outages thanks to a literally frozen electrical grid, which is understandable considering Boyd essentially banished his citizens to death for not being strong enough to survive the unprecedented conditions. The social media post were deleted but live on via screengrabs from the local CBS Affiliate KTAB News.

“No one owes you [or] your family anything; nor is it the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this!” Boyd wrote on Tuesday morning. “Sink or swim it’s your choice! The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a damn handout.”

Despite the fact that it is precisely the job of government officials to make sure their constituents have access to safe and working utilities, Boyd continued to double down on his rhetoric. “If you don’t have electricity you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe. If you have no water you deal without and think outside of the box to survive and supply water to your family,” Boyd ranted. “Only the strong will survive and the weak will perish.”

After his survival of the fittest screed, Boyd deleted the post and wrote a follow-up where he announced that he is no longer the mayor and that he would “never want to hurt the elderly” or anyone that truly needed help. Boyd claims he was simply referring to “lazy” people, and he ended his follow-up post with a not-so-tough plea. “I apologize for the wording and ask that you please not harass myself or my family anymore!”

(Via KTAB News)