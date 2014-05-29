This Friday marks the release of Mario Kart 8 , so what better time to take a quick spin through kart racing history?

Now, I could just take the easy route and make this an all Mario Kart list, but I like a challenge, so this top 10 also includes pretenders to Mario’s go-karting throne. There’s been a hell of a lot of bad kart racing games squeezed out over the years, but there’s been a few surprisingly good non-Mario branded ones as well. So, what are the 10 best kart-racing games of all time? Does M&M’s Kart Racing make the list? Read on to find out…

10) Freaky Flyers

I’ve always appreciated kart racers that let you fly planes, and Freaky Flyers was nothing but flying planes. The game was one of the first to do the whole ‘toon-shading thing and featured a wacky art style where all the guys had crazy bug-eyes and the ladies all looked like Bratz dolls with massive racks. Uh, I’m not making it sound that great, but it was fun! The multiplayer dog-fight mode in particular was quite an addictive time-sink.

9) Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sega had tried (and failed rather miserably) many times to make a Sonic racing game, but they finally got it mostly right with the Sonic & All-Stars series. Honestly, I think Sonic & All-Star Racing Transformed lacks some of the charm of the best kart racers, but there’s no denying it’s a nice-looking, slick racer that’s packed with options.