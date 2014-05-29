Now, I could just take the easy route and make this an all Mario Kart list, but I like a challenge, so this top 10 also includes pretenders to Mario’s go-karting throne. There’s been a hell of a lot of bad kart racing games squeezed out over the years, but there’s been a few surprisingly good non-Mario branded ones as well. So, what are the 10 best kart-racing games of all time? Does M&M’s Kart Racing make the list? Read on to find out…
10) Freaky Flyers
I’ve always appreciated kart racers that let you fly planes, and Freaky Flyers was nothing but flying planes. The game was one of the first to do the whole ‘toon-shading thing and featured a wacky art style where all the guys had crazy bug-eyes and the ladies all looked like Bratz dolls with massive racks. Uh, I’m not making it sound that great, but it was fun! The multiplayer dog-fight mode in particular was quite an addictive time-sink.
9) Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Sega had tried (and failed rather miserably) many times to make a Sonic racing game, but they finally got it mostly right with the Sonic & All-Stars series. Honestly, I think Sonic & All-Star Racing Transformed lacks some of the charm of the best kart racers, but there’s no denying it’s a nice-looking, slick racer that’s packed with options.
Super Mario Kart wasn’t the best racer on the market in 1992 (with or without the weapons). That title goes to F-Zero. Anyway, good list. I’d rank 64 above Double Dash and Blur, but ‘sall good otherwise.
I was never a big fan of the original F-Zero. Loved the N64 one though.
I guess it was just a matter of formative timing for me, just like with MK64, but the original F-Zero endures as my favorite in the series. Though the 64 one is a pretty close second. Didn’t like some of the course design so much in GX, ‘cuz my brain didn’t work fast enough for it.
The thing that puts FZero behind Mario Kart. Single player only. If it was 2 players, then you would have an easy beat to Mario Kart.
Yeah it’s a good list but I’m sorry, based on both replaybility and nostalgia, Mario 64 is still the king.
Sometimes it felt like DKR was the best-kept secret of the 64 era. Everyone was all about MK64.
Holy crap, someone remembered Blur! I kid, because I enjoyed Blur’s multiplayer a lot, which picked up some elements from the shooter genre like special layouts and track voting.
Since the intention here is to get people to say where they agree and disagree, I”ll take Diddy Kong #1 and CTR #2, followed by a litany of Mario karts.
Mario Kart is one of those “If you could only have one game on a desert island” games, and it’s probably the best video game as “game” I’ve ever played.
Woo! Someone else holds Double Dash above 64!
Mario Kart 64 > Any other racing game. I got into fist fights playing that game, and it was awesome.
So happy to see some love for Double Dash. I think that and Diddy Kong Racing are the two games on the list that I sunk the most hours into. The Wario level in Double Dash is probably my favorite racing level ever, I used to be able to play it and win with my eyes closed. As for Diddy Kong, the first non-Zelda game I bought for my son when he got his 3DS was the DS port.
Yeah, that Wario track was the *real* Rainbow Road in Double Dash.
Mario Kart 64 and Diddy Kong Racing played like pretty much the same game to me. DKR had a better, more involved single player, MK64 had an untouchable multi-player.
Im also a fan of Rock and Roll racing on the SNES. Not a super tight game, but the music… MY GOD THE MUSIC! As a heavy metal guy, that sound track was only only surpassed by the mighty Tim Shcafer’s Brutal Legend in my teenage brain at least.
SNES then Wii versions for me, in that order (I spent law school getting good enough at the Wii version to beat the Korean kids….studying is for suckers). I put 64 as the third best Nintendo installment.
I’m sorry did you say you weren’t a fan of the Crash Bandicoot platform games? I think I will have to challenge you to a duel.
Neither ModNation Racer, nor LittleBigPlanet Karting made the list… I know LBP Karting got some poor ratings, but you’ve got to give at least one of those two a spot due to the impressive level of customization options.
I’m a LBP fan-boy. I’m not going to lie…
ModNation was pretty okay, but it didn’t really grab me once I was done fiddling with my kart and hit the track. Never played LittleBigPlanet Karting.
First of all, the MK’s should be listed as one entry. Second of all, f*ck Kart Racers, I HATE HATE HATE heading towards the finish line in first place only to get by a f*ckin TURTLE SHELL!!! and having some ball-bag fly past me for the win AAAARGH!!! Real racers >>>>>> Kart racers any day of the week.
I vaguely remember playing some of the early versions of Mario Kart, but for me its the Wii all the way.
I spent 6 months doing nothing but playing all night after I got home from work at 2 am. I unlocked everything. Was watching the Ghost videos on youtube so I could follow their paths. I accidentally figured out the cheat to always get 1st place in a race (drop offline, it ends the race and gives you the win), Though I didn’t abuse my new found power, too often.
I played so much and unlocked so much I was 2 star rated online. And that was my crowning achievement for half of 2008. And now my Wii won’t read discs so I gave away my copy, but I kept the wheel;>
I would put Diddy Kong Racing first, the fleshed out story mode put it head and shoulders above MK64 or really any kart racer since
Crash Team Racing was insanely fun. I got it for Christmas one year and was disappointed when I opened it (because I had been pre-programed to believe that any non-Mario racing game was gonna be horrible), but after I played it some i ended up loving it so much that I kept playing it thru the PS2 days.
Hell i might even go play it this weekend
something insanely frustrating to me is that people refer to MK64 as “mario kart” and then have no idea what im talking about when i say something about the SNES version, which is “mario kart” to me.
also, CTR would be #1 on my list
A lot of people might disagree, but my favorite Mario Kart is definitely the one on the Nintendo DS. To me, that game revolutionized the franchise (and to a certain extent, the genre) in a fresh and unique way. I also wrote a similar list for my website a long time ago. I’ll leave it here in case anyone’s interested in checking out a similar article [gamesretrospect.com]