The 12 Highest Rated Spoofs And Satires On Netflix Streaming

A well-done parody movie is almost a relic of the past these days. Sure, you’ve got your Scary Movies 1-12 (?) and whatever flavor of the Epic/Date/Sports Movie Marlon Wayans is appearing in this year, but there just aren’t many — if any — parody or satire films that live up to the Mel Brooks and Jim Abrahams classics of the past.

Netflix has an unbelievably long list of spoofs and satires available for streaming, with some of those great satire and parody classics currently available. There’s no Blazing Saddles, but we do have Naked Gun (two of them actually) as well as Airplane! and some Monty Python at our streaming disposal. I hope you like puns and slapstick, because these 12 movies are loaded with them.

1. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil 4 stars out of 1716626 ratings

I’ve already covered Tucker & Dale vs. Evil in our roundup of Netflix’s best comedies and horror films. If you haven’t watched it by now, then there’s probably not much I can do to convince you at this point. There’s really no better spoof of teenage slasher horror films out there, so I don’t know what’s stopping you from enjoying this indie splatter fest. Rotten Tomatoes 84, IMDB 7.6

2. Scrooged 3.9 stars out of 550309 ratings

Nothing spurs the holiday spirit quite like “Robert Goulet’s Cajun Christmas” and the other terribly tacky specials from the fictional IBC TV network in Scrooged. The 1988 dark comedy based on A Christmas Carol with Bill Murray playing a jaded TV executive offered a fresh spin on the holiday tale and expertly skewered the corporate commercialism of the season. Murray is sleazy and hilariously sarcastic in his role and Bobcat Goldthwait and Carol Kane turn in terrific performances as well. Rotten Tomatoes 72, IMDB 7.0

3. Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life 3.8 stars out of 1,526,540 ratings

Meaning of Life took a different step than Monty Python’s previous films, Holy Grail and Life of Brian, opting for a sketch format rather than a continuous storyline. The Python silliness focuses on the different aspects of life in various sketches and historical periods in history broken up into seven different chapters. It’s more outrageous than any of the other Python films, and if you couldn’t tell by the image above, it’s got some seriously gross moments. Hilarious, but maybe not a movie you want to watch while eating. Rotten Tomatoes 83, IMDB 7.3

4. M*A*S*H 3.8 stars out of 1,081,753 ratings

M*A*S*H made it into our lists of patriotic Netflix offerings and the war satire laid the blueprint for how making a good military comedy should be done. The Robert Altman directed movie about a group of doctors working in a field hospital during the Korean War went on to receive five Oscar nominations in 1971 as well as win a Golden Globe for “Best Musical or Comedy.” Then there was that massively successful spin-off TV series. Rotten Tomatoes 84, IMDB 7.7

5. Airplane! 3.7 stars out of 3977226 ratings

There are essentially two kinds of people in this world, those who enjoy Airplane!, and those who hate life and all of its pleasures. There are few movies out there that make as brilliant use of puns as Jim Abraham’s 1980 comedy. The airline disaster spoof follows the heroics of an airline crew after they’re stricken with a case of food poisoning, and is one of those rare comedies that you can watch numerous times and find jokes that you might have previously missed. (Its sequel also happens to be available for streaming, too.) Rotten Tomatoes 89, IMDB 7.8

6. The Naked Gun 3.6 stars out of 2,310,651 ratings

It’s probably been 15 years since I’ve seen a Naked Gun film, but what I remember from when I was a kid is that they had some of the greatest dirty jokes — PG-13 dirty at least – my ears had ever heard. The trilogy was created by the Airplane! team of Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams and was actually a spin-off of the short-lived TV series, Police Squad! The cop spoof follows Leslie Nielsen in what is arguably his greatest role as perpetual screw-up cop Frank Derbin trying to foil an assassination plot. And in case you forgot, the film also features pre-convicted felon O.J. Simpson. Rotten Tomatoes 84, IMDB 7.6