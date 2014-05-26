The 12 Highest Rated Stand-Up Comedy Specials On Netflix Streaming

If you’ve had your fill of action blockbusters at the movie theater this weekend and are looking for something a little lighter, Netflix streaming has an array of stand-up specials to fit nearly every taste.
And personal taste in comedy seems to be something of constant debate on the internet, with people ceaselessly arguing what is “legitimately funny” — aka “smart” — over what is simply “dumb” masquerading as funny. Generally, somebody chimes in with “Shut up, man, comedy is subjective.” It’s an easy defense to go to, and it largely holds true, too. George Carlin had a vocabulary that no other comic could touch and was like Beethoven when it came to the linguistics of a joke. A comedy legend. He’ll never make me laugh as hard as Brian Regan though.
You’ll probably notice two glaring distinctions about this list: 1) There are no female comedians on it. Again, that’s on you, the viewer. 2) There is a comedy giant who’s missing, but more on that at the end.
1. Kevin Hart, Seriously Funny — 4.2 stars out of 2,124,762 ratings.
I imagine Kevin Hart had it rough growing up in Philadelphia. If it was bad for Will Smith it had to be ten times worse for a Hart who’s only 5’2. The comic has milked that pain into four stand-up specials that have helped make him one of the highest grossing touring comics. Hart pulls out new stories about his childhood and family with each special and Seriously Funny has emerged as the fan favorite.
2. Louis C.K., Chewed Up — 4.2 stars out of 1,422,514 ratings.
I feel like it’d be a little redundant to add more praise to the Louis C.K.’s reign as current stand-up god. Lots of comics talk about their health/weight, but few have the chops to come up with a comparison as good as, “both of those guys still need a fat baby and a dead dog to make me.”
3. Bill Burr, You People Are All The Same — 4.2 stars out of 516,436 ratings.
In the opinion of this writer, there’s not a comic working today who is both as prolific and funny as Bill Burr. Every time he makes an appearance on Conan he rolls out a twisted new theory on current events. You People Are All The Same is an hour of those unapologetic warped theories.
4. John Mulaney, New In Town — 4.2 stars out of 231,433 ratings.
The old stereotype is that stand-up comics are depressed individuals from dysfunctional homes. John Mulaney doesn’t seem to fit any of that and his first stand-up special is both incredibly lighthearted and widely relatable. If you’re not already familiar with Mulaney, New In Town’s long-form stories about the awkwardness of looking like a “12 year-old boy” serve as a great introduction before the debut of his new sitcom.
5. Gabriel Iglesias, Hot And Fluffy –4.1 stars out of 2,395,757 ratings.
Gabriel Iglesias doesn’t necessarily cover any new ground about enjoying food that hadn’t already been done by the late John Pinette. He does manage to mix-in sound effects and goofy voices though, which combined with a likable stage persona has helped him garner more views than any other comedian on Netflix.
6. Jim Gaffigan, Mr. Universe — 4.1 stars out of 896,163 ratings.
Jim Gaffigan is amazing. Besides finding the time to write new material, tour and do film projects while raising five kids, he continues to find new angles for what seems like the same three subjects: food, being fat, kids. Watching the sample clip, you might initially think “Hey, didn’t I hear this joke in 2004?” Nope, that was manatees, the whale bit is completely new and just as good.
The fact, Bill Hicks : Revelations, is no where to be found on this list makes me weep.
It’s not on Netflix. At least, not in the US.
Seriously, @Francis Begbie you’d learn this in the opening sentence.
“Before we get started, I just want to point out, this is NOT a list of the “best” stand-up specials on Netflix streaming.”
yes! that one is so good. i think hicks may be one of the most underrated comics ever. fuck cancer.
@Michael Valentine Smith, read the article.
@Max Freedom He never has before …
If you like Revelations, you would like what. by Bo Burnham. Just watch it fully he’s a comic genius.
Kevin Hart, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Dunham. No. No.
oh stop it
I will when they do. These people don’t even tell jokes. Talking loudly and making funny faces is not stand-up.
Please don’t lump Fluffy in with those two – his jokes are top notch
Gonna be controversial with this post…
Anyone who things Kevin Hart should be sterilized, for the good of humanity. Gabriel Iglasias is fucking hilarious – I love me some Fluffy! And as for Jeff Dunham…. He was funny once. Once. When he only had Peanut – and I am talking 20 years ago – he was hilarious. Now? Ugh.
The fact that us Canucks only get to see Louis’ Live At The Beacon Theatre sucks. I want me some more CK, dammit!
in a way i think kevin hart is funny even though so much of his jokes hinge on his energy as opposed to the thought process. but thats a talent in its own and sometimes, i think, underrated. not to mention, comics like hart will bring in younger audiences who will eventually move on to better comics.
louis ck has a website where you can get a lot of his specials for just 5 bucks and they;re more than worth it. but i recomend watching chewed up which i think is actually somewhere on youtube. i’ve seen all his stuff since like 05′ and i’d say they’re all great but chewed up may be my favorite. oh my god is on youtube and its great as well.
What does it mean to “thing Kevin Hart”? Do I thing Kevin Hart?
I love me some tater salad.
Also, Dan Cummins. Too bad “Hear This!” wasn’t video recorded, that is the funniest album I’ve ever heard
This list is interesting, and may have me checking out the new Aziz and Mulaney. I can’t try to like Bo Burnam again. I will, however, start browsing by star rating now….
(PS: for female comedians, I love Kathleen Madigan… just had to throw her in there. What female comedians do you guys enjoy?)
Wanda Sykes initially annoyed me when I saw her acting in some movie (years ago, mostly cause of her voice) but her standup is unbelieveable. I don’t mind Schumer or Silverman, but sometimes they try a little too hard…
Is that a trick question?
I signed in just to say that if you saw Bo Burnham’s previous specials — i.e. Words, Words, Words — and are basing your inability to like him on that, you might want to give what. a chance.
If I’d seen his previous stuff before watching the entirety of what. I don’t think I would have paid much attention one way or another, but he really does achieve something different with what. It’s much more theatrical than most standup, has lots of music (but it’s produced, unlike his piano-and-voice songs on his previous stuff, which I thought left a lot to be desired), and there are moments that are truly poignant and thought-provoking.
It’s also up for free on youtube, so anyone can watch it.
(It’s filthy, obviously, so if you’re not into those kinds of jokes, it’s not for you. And I do think it’s intended for a somewhat younger audience, though I’m ten years older than Bo and found it astonishing at times.)
In the Eddie Murphy paragraph you forgot the quotation marks around “comedy” and “music”
If you think 80’s Eddie Murphy is anything short of brilliant and hysterical then you’re a moron.
i dont like a lotta his movies but eddie murphy ‘raw’ is one of the best ever, EVER! anytime i see two young people get engaged all i can think of is HALF! shes comin’ for HALF. and shes gonna get it too!
….Carlin is below Jeff Dunham? Dah Fuq?
Don’t sweat it, Gallagher was once more popular than Carlin to.
Doug Stanhope > Everyone else
Unfortunately the last time I saw Stanhope live, there was this middle-aged couple with a guy friend who were drunk and high off their rocker.s Just picture a 40-50 something year old guy dressed as a 19 year old Ed Hardy fratbro, and being just as loud and obnoxious, with his middle aged wife also dressed up and acting like a total tart, and couple that with their guy friend that was just as bad as the husband. Now imagine them shouting out after every joke and trying to have a conversation with the guy (they were seated dead center of the crowd at “Caroline’s” in NY, so they obviously had the $$ to have the best seats, or worst seats for everyone else there). Everyone kept yelling at them to shut up.
Doug tried to talk nice to them when there was maybe 5 minutes left, and even tried to defend them. I love the guy, I think his material is great, but if this is the kind of crowd his act draws, I don’t think I’ll be seeing him live again.
That sucks, I’ve seen him live 3 times and all were fantastic shows. At one in Portland there was a heckler at first but they were immediately thrown out. The last time I saw him live Stanhope was staggering drunk and even apologized a bunch but still proceeded to do a half hour of some of the funniest shit ever. He probably won’t be alive a whole lot longer so I’d say give him another chance. He’s the best I’ve seen live and I’ve seen Mitch Hedberg (in his prime), Zach Galifianakis and Louis CK among others.
^whoops I meant he did a full hour, not half hour. so even plastered he did a full great show.
Tosh is famous for riffing off youtube but that doesn’t make him any less funny. And his specials are great. Times are a changin not everybody is going to like the Pryors or Carlins and people have to deal with the fact that not everyone enjoys watching them.
Comedy is like music to me, all of my favorites are usually inspired by people i don’t enjoy listening to. I agree with Pappy, Beer Hall Putsch is my personal favorite on netflix.
That was one of my favorite parts, “it creates a whole Bangkok whore house experience”
+1 (I heard this bit on SiriusXM and had to keep the big rig on the road, as well as find something to wipe the tears of hilarity from my eyes)
Delirious is a million times funnier than Raw. If Delirious is a 10, Raw is only about a 6 by comparison. Guessing it ain’t on netflix.
You obviously didn’t read the article.
Delirious is on Netflix.
Just to show how different things are between then and now, consider that the second line of his stand-up routine in Delirious is, “Faggots aren’t allowed to look at my ass.”
In regards to changing times, I’ll see your “faggots” line and raise you a “Reagan”. Throughout Delirious the audience is nonstop laughter and applause. About 10 minutes before the show is over he mentions Reagan and gets booed by the entire crowd. Compared that today when he’s hailed as everything short of a saint.
I’d give Raw a 7, mostly because it drags during the whole “Half!” bit. But Delirious is a solid 10.
That depends on the crowd. I know plenty of people like myself who enjoy the idea of him burning in Hell.
I don’t give a fuck what any of you cretins think, but I’m going to list some Netflix specials that are not on this list I think are pretty good.
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Morgan Murphy: Irish Goodbye
Louis C.K.: Live at the Beacon Theater (much better than Chewed Up)
Everything by George Carlin and Ralphie May
@Martin Blasphemy!!! It goes:
1. Chewed Up
2. Shameless
3. Oh My God
4. Beacon Theatre
5. Hilarious
I’ve never bothered to check which Carlin specials are on Netflix, but if all of them are, I can think of 3 off the top of my head that are better and/or funnier than “Bad For Ya”. In chronological order:
1. Paying with your head
2. Jamming in new york
3. You are all diseased.
Carlin’s got at least a dozen on Netflix (even on our Great White North Netflix) but I wouldn’t be able to name them. They just kind of all blend together for me – still love the man, though…
Most of these are also on Spotify. I’d also add Hannibal Buress and Wyatt Cenac’s specials if you want to listen to comedy albums.
@Pappy Van Winkle Both Tom Segura and his wife Christina Pazsitzky are hilarious, in their stand-up and podcast.
I saw them in Columbus, OH last year with Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban. Awesome
show.
Comedy Central has done everything they can to kill Jeff Dunham’s career short of actually killing him.
I don’t know if hes on there but wheres Dave? Chappelle that is…
Not on nettlix.
Used to be.
Chapelle’s specials come and go from Netflix. It’s fucking annoying.
Bill Burr is indeed the funniest and most original motherfucker on the planet right now.
Aww. Remember when Eddie Murphy was funny?
Not that it would have made the list, but Patrice O’Neal: Elephant in the Room used to be streaming and is amazing.
That special is amazing because there isn’t some cute intro or anything. It just cuts to Stanhope already onstage.
My personal favorite comedy specials on Netflix, regardless of rating:
1. Everything CK
2. Everything Aziz
3. Tom Segura: Completely Normal
4. John Mulaney: New in Town
5. Bo Burnham: Words Words Words (I believe it’s on there).
I’m too young to really love most of the older stuff, and most everything else on there isn’t consistent enough to be on the top of my list.
That being said, Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, Moshe Kasher: Live in Oakland, and Nick Thune: Folk Hero are pretty solid among the specials not everyone has seen.
While writing this, I looked at the Netflix ratings for a few shows, and Louis CK: Live at the Beacon Theater and Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious had ratings of 4.9 stars and approximately 4.7 stars, respectively. These are much higher than all of the ratings on this list, so I’m not sure if I missed something.
You have awesome taste in comedy.
Tom Segura’s Comedy Central Presents was amazing, as is his podcast with his wife – Your Moms House.
Moshe Kasher was on Joe Rogan’s podcast today. It was great.
Birbigula is pretty damn funny he tells a great story and the stand up is almost like a one man show. His movie Sleep Walk with Me is also pretty funny.
Thought Aziz’s second special was lacking but the first and third were great. Love the Mulaney special.
My “top 5 dead or alive” comics off the top of my head are, and in no particular order:
Louis CK
Dave Chappelle
George Carlin
Richard Pryor
Bill Hicks
who dethrones anyone on that list? i guess im younger so i know i’m missing some originals, such as cosby. its all subjective but if i had to tell a youngin where to start with comedy i think id tell them to watch those 5 guys then watch everything else.
I’d put Bill Burr a close 6th on that list. Also Bill Cosby was amazing in his prime.
Love Stanhope.
Dont have netfilx but I can jump on this until that Rickles special airs this week
dead or alive
1.Carlin
2.Louis CK
3.Pryor
4.Rickles
5.Hedberg
6.Norm MacDonald
7.Habbinal Burres
8.Chappelle
9.Chris Rock
10.Ricky Gervais
Honorable Mentions
Louis Katz, Neal Brennan, Jim Breuer, Demtri Martin, Christopher Titus, Patrice O’neal
women
all equal… but if I had to pick one Tig Notaro
sorry ladies…
Bill Hicks isn’t on your list. You know nothing John Snow.
Very good list. I’d swap Gaffigan in for one of them. Probably Burr.
I have watched a LOT of stand up specials, and to this day my favorite is still Chappelle’s Killin Them Softly. IMO that is the finest hour of stand up out there. It’s frustrating, because I saw him last September at Oddballfest and he was very disappointing. His material was pretty good (though not great), but it was clear he had lost that connection with the audience that made his earlier work so fun. I thought Hannibal Burress and Demetri Martin both blew him away (Martin was easily the funniest of anyone at that performance).
That aside – these days I like all the usual suspects: CK, Oswalt, Regan, Burr, Mulaney, Burress, etc… – and for my top comedienne I’d also go with Tig Notaro – she has some very sharp stuff.
(sidenote – I get actively pissed off when my comedy radio station plays Bill Engvall. He is infuriatingly bad. I rage like someone has spliced a Bieber song onto my Boyz II Men II CD).
Jim Gaffigan is very funny, but he does that fucking voice way too much. You know, the one where he talks high-pitched and comments on his own material? It’s fine every now and then, but honestly I found his last special, Obsessed, almost unlistenable because of how often he did it
Well, you win some you lose some. Definitely not my ideal list of “good” comedy on here. Carlin and Aziz are good. I loved Stanhope’s last special, and Jim Jefferie’s is the funniest dude no one knows about yet. I wish Moshe Kasher would do a new one, that dude kills. And Nick Thune’s was sold.
As far as women comedians go, I’ve tried watching any female special thats on netflix and honestly, some of them are just not funny, it has nothing to do with them being women, its just that I dont relate to the jokes whatsoever. So i tend to forget those easily.
Also I dont get why everyone thinks that Tom Segura special is good, I found it ungodly boring. I didnt laugh once. But I guess thats where “comedy is subjective” comes into play.
In regards to the lack of love for Pryor, I think it’s akin to youts these days not appreciating The Beatles. The former reshaped the face of stand-up in a similar way that the latter shaped popular music. Their influence was so ubiquitous that what was so refreshing/revolutionary initially now seems quaint or just par for the cultural course; a course they themselves helped shape.
Pryor gave us Murphy who gave us Rock who gave us Chappelle. Kids who love Chappelle may not know about Pryor directly, but they are showing an appreciation for his legacy indirectly. He also gave us legions of terribly hack “white people be like/black people be like” comedians. What Pryor did beautifully such hacks have made cliche and played out.
I watch Pryor for the same reason I read the footnotes in my favorite authors’ books: if my favorite artists find certain sources influential or good, it couldn’t hurt to check those sources out for myself.
My favorite stand up special of all time is Eddie Izzard’s Dress to Kill. Killin em Softly is a very close second, and Raw following closely after that.
As far as newer comedians go, I like Hannibal Burress and John Mulaney’s New in Town special was absolutely hilarious, one of the funniest specials I’ve seen in years.
+1
what. is fantastic. I know it’s not Carlin, CK, etc etc. But for a guy in his early 20s Burnham is ungodly funny and thought provoking. If you aren’t watching it because he sings or is young or whatever you’re missing out.
I watched some of Words Words Words once and just found it annoying. Seemed like he was simply showing off his facility with the titular things, and forgetting to actually be funny in the process. Reciting Shakespeare and shit. Is What significantly different?
@JJ Jr. I really enjoyed Words Words Words but it is very different on what. He is noticeably more cynical and is struggling with his own self confidence which is weird to say but translates into something really funny.
He takes a lot of little jabs at the comedy business which you may find pretentious since he is a relative newcomer but I think his ability to take on modern pop culture in the way that he does plus his ability to produce a full 60 minute show with every movement carefully planned out is pretty damn funny. A few songs are misses but I thought most were great.
Then again I guess it’s possible you are just not a fan but I would give it a shot.
Hey, Iliza Shlesinger should at least be top #3.
Please, no. She’s not funny. She’s just obnoxious and makes stupid faces and noises. One of the worth comedians out there tbh.
No Russell Peters?
Are you kidding me? Seriously?
He should be there and he should be at no. 1.
He is the best thing that happened to Canada and to Stand up comedy in last two decades.
Check out: 1) Red, White and Brown.. 2) Outsourced & 3) The Green Card Tour: Live from the O2 Arena
The last rated person is WAY funnier than the top rated person. Bo Burnham is a comic genius and Kevin Hart is extremely overrated and has a lot of ratings because he’s black.
I honestly think Bo Burnham is one of the most talented people to ever be put on stage for anything. Bill Hicks should have a special on Netflix too.
Nobody on this list is funnier than this guy.
[www.youtube.com]