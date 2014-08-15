The 15 No-Good Reasons People Hate Jennifer Lawrence, Ranked

Is the tide turning on Jennifer Lawrence? Where once you couldn’t find anyone who had a single bad thing to say about the Hunger Games star, now there are numerous thinking man’s think pieces about how she’s annoying because people on the Internet adore her, or something. It’s confusing — she’s hated because she’s liked? — so I guess it’s a good thing we won’t see her in a new movie until November, when she’ll appear in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay and Dumb and Dumber To, where she’ll make a cameo (maybe so that Jim Carrey can fawn over her). We could use a break.
Though not today, because today is her 24th birthday (Jesus, she’s ONLY 24). We already showed you the failed pilot she made with Alison Brie, and now let’s take a look at all the ways people, especially one particular Tumblr, hate Lawrence, ranked from the dumbest reasons to the ones that sort of make sense. For what it’s worth, UPROXX is Team J-Law, through and through.
1. She doesn’t show up for meaningless award shows.
Yet another no show to an award show voted by fans. For some reason her fans still make excuses. #teen choice 2014 (Via)
2. She has a stupid brother.
PROOF JENNIFER LAWRENCE IS TERRIBLE: Her Brother has a PUBLIC album mocking stereotypes of Asians. LOOK AT THE TITLE ”AMERICA Haroween PAAtee!” Wow. And this is her brother. Defend her all you like and say “Oh its not her” when clearly her past actions and words prove she is a bigot. it runs in the family apparently. (Via)
3. She’s not a princess?
I don’t get what posses people to make these things! This does not prove that she is a princess. Her mouth alone and the things that she says proves she isn’t even close to being a princess! (Via)
4. She facepalmed Emma Watson.
She is so disrespectful. I can hear her fans now “oh lighten up she was just playing. It is rude Emma Is just to sweet to say that. (Via)
5. She doesn’t have eyes?
It doesn’t get any uglier than that. Just shows that they must put on LAYERS of makeup on her face on the red carpet to make it look like she even has eyes
Oh my god THANK you ! First person to realize she has no eyes! (Via)
6. She had the GALL to be a celebrity who took a role in a movie franchise.
I’m a huge Hunger Games fan, and I could write a whole thesis on why I hate that JLaw plays Katniss. And it isn’t just about white-washing the character, either. Everything about the cult surrounding her goes against a major message in the books to such an extreme point that it makes me sick. The books are in part about the danger of celeb worship, and yet that’s exactly what fans are doing with her. She’s f*cking horrible for doing that with this franchise, and she can kiss my ass. (Via)
7. She seems like a bummer to hang out with.
I will admit that most of my dislike for Jennifer Lawrence is her off-camera persona. I know everyone thinks she’s so cool and real and “fresh” because she says wacky things like how she loves to eat and drink and throw up at Oscar parties. And maybe it’s because I’m years beyond the period of my life when I was acting like that — going to parties, drinking too much, passing out on coat beds, etc. I just think she seems like she’d be awful to hang out with! (Via)
8. She fell at the Oscars.
9. She’s homophobic and transphobic, apparently?
she is homophobic and transphobic (Via)
10. She thinks having OCD is a cute “quark”
She was on a talk show with Jesse Eisenberg she was talking about his OCD how it was a cute quark and that she wishes she had cute quarks like that! (Via)
11. She has annoying fans.
Her fans are f*cking crazy, like sometimes I think they’re even worse than Beliebers…for things like death threats and just general behaviour. They’re just so blind to her, like I used to be a fan, and now I can just see how much of an obnoxious, stuck up brat she really is. (Via)
12. She’s “not a good actor.”
But let’s get to the real root of my issue with Jennifer Lawrence: she is not a good actor. In fact, I don’t think she really acts all that much. American Hustle is the perfect example of this. She’s hilariously miscast, and she does nothing with that character except vamp and flip her hair. (Via)
13. She’s casually said the word “dyke.”
Jennifer Lawrence is always using the word dyke so casually “I was really Dikey as a kid I liked to play a lot of sports” she made fun of christian Bale for his weight gain in American Hustle saying ” Finally I get to make out woth christian bale and he is all fat and gross , he is Fatman not Batman.” (Via)
14. She claimed that by Hollywood standards, she’s “fat.”
She always goes on about people calling her fat, and saying that in Hollywood she is considered obese; BULLSH*T. I haven’t seen anyone, EVER, call her fat. (Via)
15. She was RUDE to Zach Galifianakis in Between Two Ferns.
I take back what I said: UPROXX HATES JENNIFER LAWRENCE NOW.
I don’t want to live on this planet sometimes
“Which is why I’ll say mediocre. Average it all out.”
Would that make her average then?
“7. She seems like a bummer to hang out with.” At least she shaves her armpits and wears deodorant. I’m looking at YOU, Shailene Woodley.
But hey, she (Woodley) DOES sunbathe her vadge, so…
She was great in Silver Linings Playbook. Shit, everyone was great in that movie.
16. Her underwear aren’t in my mouth.
winner
Well, considering that Jennifer Lawrence has been receiving critical praise from respected critics long before she was a household name, I’ll continue to agree that the woman is a fine actress. As far as her rep as a nice person is concerned, that never seems to waver either. #Team J-Law.
Uh, 9 & 13 are the same thing, basically, 5, 6 and 12 are really dumb. Though not her fault, 11 is kinda legit, Given her current figure, so is 14.
16. She has more money than me
Fucking bitch
I kinda agree with the fat thing. I’ve heard her mention being a “big actress” on interviews before and I’m just like No you’re not! I find her persona kind of annoying but these haters are just ridiculous. And regardless of if I find the real her kind of annoying I think she’s a great actress. I loved her in Silver Linings Playbook and Catching Fire.
Jennifer Lawrence isn’t in Dumb and Dumber To anymore, she passed the role onto Carly Craig
This list just illustrates that the teenage girls on Twitter and Tumblr are horrible, catty children that will say terrible things about people, because there will never be any retribution. Surely we’ve all seen Mean Girls, or Heathers, or something, right?
Yeah it’s never men or grown women doing it.
She won’t fly to my home and have sex with me. How dare she!?
Clickbait! I think this just proves that no matter how bad the neckbeards get online, teenage girls are infinitely worse, and dumber.
Let’s be even more precise: white, privileged teen girls. The existence of Social Justice Tumblr is an indictment against humanity.
Fuck you.
Social Justice Tumblr is still full of better people than 99% of us fuckheaded twats.
Are you disregarding all the boys and men who criticize her, and especially her appearance? Teen girls don’t grow up in a bubble either. They are products of their environment. Also, didn’t some guy recently shoot a bunch of men and women because the women he wanted (those who met a strict set of beauty requirements) didn’t want him? Face it, people in general are assholes especially those who call other people assholes as if they aren’t doing a convincing impression of a brown balloon tie themselves.
I get real uncomfortable thinking about how there are people who don’t realize Between Two Ferns isn’t serious.
I’m waiting for the next series “Between Two Pillows”.
Those aren’t pillows…
That said, im sure the tide is turning. IT girls don’t maintain that status for long. S-Wood has definitely moved into that spot. In fact I think even she doesn’t have that much longer.
Also I think part of maintaining long term allure as someone in her stage of life in Hollywood is to try to be less available, less overexposed, more unattainable. Exactly the things the internet likes about her off-screen persona is why she won’t last as a big name.
I also don’t see her able to inhabit a character.. So people will show up to see her be herself until shes not as cute anymore. Even someone who started being known for her beauty like Charlize Theron have put up stunning performances like Monster. I can’t see J-Law coming anywhere close to a believable part that isn’t close to the belt.
Right…Jennifer Lawrence will have to put up some Academy Award caliber performances to stay on top. And she’s only done that 3 times, so far.
Oh FFS. “S-Wood” (BTW: Nope) is not the “IT girl.” Nowhere near JL’s BO pull, plus her personality is not for everyone.
As to the “she plays the same character” thought, Winter’s Bone and THG might be kinda similar, but they’re quite different from SLP & Am. Hustle.
@G Funk Era I’m not saying she isn’t capable of winning awards.. but plenty of people win awards on sheer star power/hype, not being a tremendous actor. I didn’t say she was bad, just that I think she will fade away into ‘oh yeah, her’ territory like so many actresses.. it’s just the chew them up and spit them out cycle that has happened forever.
@Send In The Clowns Am Hustle showed she sitll comes off as silly and immature when straying too much from herself.. not a convincing performance IMO. Stunned it got nominated. Amy Adams dominated that movie.
Ugh–you can only put Wood in her nickname if it’s in direct reference to that hunk of wood performance she gave in Divergence…
@SgtRock yeah, I didn’t say I liked her, I said it seemed like It Girl status had moved on to her. Especially after The Fault In Our Stars.
So basically you need JL to ugg it up via prosthetic and makeup to take her seriously. That said, thank you guys for proving my point against the people blaming teen girls for all the hate. Of course they will just willfully ignore your posts and continue screaming to anyone that will listen how bad girls are. And that is the real reason why people hate on “IT Girls.” There’s an unspoken quota on how many women can be successful for how long because girls are bad, amiright?
@Verbal Kunt @Captain Shimmer @Surly Thor
Her dancing in yoga pants in Silver Linings Playbook makes her the best actress of this or any generation.
I’ve never been impressed by anything she’s done that I’ve seen so far. And she was so ridiculously miscast (way too young) in “American Hustle” that it almost ruined the movie for me because every time I saw her my mind would immediately turn to how badly miscast she was and I’d lose focus on the movie itself.
One dipshit crying for attention on Tumblr is not “people”
I like this. They’re all from the same tumblr account. Well played uproxx. Now let’s get back to the hard hitting journalism y’all are known for and suss out if this Chris Martin stuff is true. It’s on you Uproxx.
Honestly this article is terrible. I don’t know everything about Jennifer Lawrence but having reasons like “She fell at the Oscars” is ridiculous who would want to trip up the stairs in front of thousands of people.
I don’t know what her brother is doing, but he’s not her and she’s not in charge of him. You provide reasons that make fun of her appearance, yet you diss her for being rude and her brother being disrespectful to Asians? Good job contradicting yourself.
Unless you have video proof of her saying the awful things you talked about I will believe it, but until then I don’t believe she’s the kind of person to say those disrespectful things. E=
Unless you have video proof of her saying the awful things you talked about, I wont’ believe it*
*WHOOSH*
That was sort of the point of the article. They didn’t even hint at it, it’s in the name of the story link and everything “no good reasons people hate jennifer lawrence, ranked.”
Why is this place filled with shitty articles? It has its good ones, but more bad than good articles. Uproxx, pls.
16. She has turned down every request to meet me at a hotel room in the city she is currently in!
Yeah X-Men movies are where really great actors can show off their stuff. It’s not like there’s a whole lot of dumb shit going on on set. The actors can really sell the movie with their first great performance and it won’t be cut out because some fucking bullshit in the background didn’t go JUST right. Or the writer wasn’t goddamn noted to death until his script isn’t even recognizable as language.
Oh yeah, actors should never get tied up in franchise movies. Don’t tell that to Harrison Ford (Raiders, Star Wars), or Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator), Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil), ALL the people from the Harry Potter movies…the list goes on and on….
“Which is why I’ll say mediocre. Average it all out.”
Would that make her average then?
The post about “Between Two Ferns” is hilarious. I am shocked a little more each day at the stupid things people post. Mean to Zach, really? Watch the whole series before you post something, please.
Has nobody seen Between Two Ferns? Ya’ll are so stupid, I’m laughing so damn hard.
I AM JUST SOOOOO SICCCKKKKK OF THIS GIRL….SHE’S EVERYWHERE, SHE’S IN EVERY MOVIE, SHE’S ON EVERY AWARDS SHOW SAYING SOMETHING STUPID OR FALLING OVER (ON PURPOSELY LIKE THE BITCH DOESN’T GET ENOUGH ATTENTION), SHE’S NOT ALL THAT, SHE LOOKS LIKE A REGULAR PERSON, THERE’S NOTHING EXTRAORDINARY ABOUT HER…THIS BITCH CAN’T SING GOOD, OR ACT GOOD, OR DO ANYTHING GOOD BESIDES DRAW ATTENTION TO HERSELF ALL THE TIME GOOD…I WISH SOMEONE WOULD DROP HER ASS OFF ON THE MOON SO WE’D NEVER HAVE TO HEAR OR SEE FROM THIS BITCH AGAIN.
She’s not a good actor… ruin every supposedly good movies …
She’s always actually a pretty rude person and it’s only now beginning to rankle people with just how rude she is, especially how she slammed that reporter for not giving her his undivided attention. She might have been talking about his phone, but I think the meaning was quiet clear. “Why are you paying attention to the phone and not me?”