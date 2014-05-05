Is ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ The Modern ‘Batman And Robin?’ A Scientific Inquiry

Aside from Vince, pretty much everybody, us included, hated The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Audiences agreed; apparently it’s believed the movie will quickly fade. And some are even whispering it’s the next Batman & Robin. But is it really? We’ve conducted a scientific inquiry to find out.
Well, “scientific”: We watched the two back-to-back to compare them. We also made a sincere effort to be as charitable as humanly possible towards the movies, setting aside any preconceptions we had about them and just analyzing them based on what they tried to do. Whether we succeeded or failed will be up to you.
Acting
Any movie is only as strong as its weakest actor, and both these movies had major stars as their worst feature. Jamie Foxx’s Electro starts out an annoying and creepy character before turning into a supervillain, and Arnold Schwartzenegger… he… well… he… made a lot of bad puns. Like, so, many bad puns. Schwartzenegger, to his credit, tries, but he’s miscast. Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone, George Clooney, basically the whole cast should never have been in this movie.
Give this to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, at least Electro is a credible threat. Dane DeHaan at least has something to work with. It may not be a great movie, but seeing a genuinely awful one puts its quality in rather sharp relief.
Screenplay
One of the integral problems of Batman & Robin is that everybody in the movie has a speech gimmick. Mr. Freeze talks almost exclusively in bad puns. Poison Ivy talks like what somebody who only knows hippies from old TV shows thinks a hippie would talk like. Batman and Robin talk like they’re in the ’60s TV series. And none of it sounds like they’re actually speaking to each other.
Worse, it makes no sense. The infamous Bat credit-card is just the start of how terrible the screenplay is; we joke about Hollywood scripts being written while on a coke binge, but for this movie it might be factually true.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a mess, screenplay-wise: The studio wants to cram in every possible character, and it’s a movie that glosses over pretty much everything despite being nearly two and a half hours long. So it’s pretty bad, but still watchable.
Directing
Joel Schumacher may go down as one of the most frustrating directors in film history. When the man cares, he can deliver everything from crowd-pleasers like A Time To Kill to underrated classics like Falling Down. When he is presented with a terrible script and a cast dictated by executive mandate, he coasts.
There are points to recommend this movie. Clearly knowing nothing he could do would salvage it, he decided to make it as visually garish and absurd as possible, bringing the ’60s TV show that obviously inspired this movie into the ’90s, and it actually kinda works. If nothing else, it makes it clear from the start that you’re in for a shlockfest.
Marc Webb actually does pretty well with the action scenes, and honestly, he isn’t going for the over-the-top nearly as much as Schumacher is.
Conclusion
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a bad movie. That’s undeniable. What’s also undeniable is that Batman & Robin is worse by every conceivable measure of quality. So, no, it is not nearly that bad. And Thank God.
Shit dude, I was totally planning to write something like this — just in terms of quantity, ASM2 may have been the silliest superhero movie ever.
B&R had a greater *density* of silliness, since it was, essentially 100% a comedy throughout, but there might have actually been more ridiculous moments spread throughout ASM2’s very lengthy running time. At least B&R sort of seemed to have some idea of how cold and ice work — the makers of ASM2 had zero notion of how electricity works. Hint guys — *water conducts electricity, it doesn’t stop it*.
That said, I still sorta, kinda like ASM2, so it’s got that over Batman & Robin.
Having rewatched B&R just this weekend, the silly is a lot easier to take when the people involved are actually trying to make a good movie. ASM2 has problems, but at least they’re making an effort.
I’d argue that the silly is easier to take when they’re just trying to make a silly movie. Like, if ASM:2 was just Paul Giamatti/ Jamie Foxx goofy throughout it might’ve been refreshing. But, as is, it’s just tonally jarring and godawful.
Batman and Robin was not A movie it was a feature length toy commercial.
And Amazing Spider Man 2 was just a 2 and a half hour trailer for future Spider Man movies.
So, this line isn’t a bad electricity pun?
“It’s my birthday. TIME TO LIGHT THE CANDLES.”
Also, at least Schumacher had some idea of how ice works. Orci and Kurtzman apparently have NO IDEA how electricity works.
Also, Electro gets his powers from falling into a vat of electric eels. Even Schumacher didn’t stoop to that level.
Well, they were radioactive eels. Or, they should have been….
Bio-engineered eels IRRC. Biotech is the new radioactive.
Also “Fracking!” they were eels from fracked wells, because fracking has been in the news! (Am I doing this right?)
It’s bad, although not as bad as the vocoder stuff or playing Itsy-Bitsy Spider on power transformers.
Mr. Freeze is just so much worse, though. It’s like at the last minute they gave obscure supervillain Mr. Dad Joke a freeze weapon.
Given his “origin story” in AM2, shouldn’t Electro have Eel powers?
Wake up Sheeple, the way you think electricity is only the way the government WANTS you to think electicity works! Orci and Kurtzman know the TRUTH! Do your research!
Falling Down. Need to dig that out of the DVD case to watch again. Great flick.
This is coming from a gigantic fan of all three Nolan Bat-films, but I actually liked Batman & Robin. I guess I was the right age for it at the time. Plus, I can never get enough Schwarzenegger puns. For those who haven’t, please watch The Running Man for the best Arnoldisms of all time.
There’s a conviction to Batman and Robin’s badness. Like Superman III, there’s a certain charm to it that makes it kind of likable if you just accept you’re watching something bad and stupid. It’s enjoyably bad, if that makes any sense.
Amazing Spider-Man 2 on the other hand, has no conviction or vision, so even it’s badness feels by-the-numbers.
You forgot to say…please.
SUB-ZERO? MORE LIKE PLAIN ZERO!!!
Why does Electro have a beeper glued to his head? Did they ever explain this? I feel like I missed it… because as soon as I noticed it I was waiting for some sort of explanation and never received one to my knowledge.
I believe that’s the Con Edison meter.
Pretty sure it was there just so we could see the meter fill up right before he exploded. God this was a terrible movie. I’m probably gonna be mad all week.
Emma Stone > Alicia Silverstone. Comparing B&R to Amazing Spider-Man 2 is kinda interesting in that they both have blonde girls in their supporting cast. One is the worst part of their respective movie, and the other is the opposite.
Arnold wasn’t miscast. If anything, he perfectly cast. His character was badly written. Try to imagine his character, but with him basically acting out his Terminator character instead. Cold, Heartless, Machine. BAM. problem solved, he basically becomes the best Batman villain ever.
As long as Spider-Man 2 avoids having a city with the architectural design of a Hot Wheels playset I think its an unfair comparison
Movie with Dubstep in Soundtrack < Movie without Dubstep in Soundtrack.
Also, say what you will but Arnold's puns make for the basis of a great drinking game.
How do you survive that drinking game?
Power through the first act. Drink lots of water in the second (there aren’t that many puns after the first 40 minutes. Rally through the third.
I actually liked ASM 2. I saw it with a group of friends (most of whom are decently-versed in comics) and we all enjoyed it.
I was wondering if I was the only one who actually enjoyed it. Yeah, there are dumb parts, but everyone expects every movie to be an Oscar winner.
I was ready to love ASM2 but god what a bad movie. However, B&R is still the gold standard for shitastic comic book movies. ASM2 doesn’t even approach Daredevil awfulness levels. It’s bad but not unbearably bad.
Id really equate the Amazing Spiderman 2 to Iron Man 2, they were both just movies used to set up a bigger universe
That’s actually quite a good analogy, especially in terms of quality.
It’s accurate, but ASM2 is 20 minutes longer and doesn’t have RDJ or Sam Rockwell in it.
I actually enjoyed ASM2. Just turned off the old brain, watched the pretty colors, and relaxed. I looked at it as “If this would have come out when I was a kid, I would have had the WEIRDEST BONER.” I also liked MOS, so, I guess I should turn in my card.
No don’t turn in your card. I had few issues with either. I LOVED MOS up till the superman destroying metropolis climax. still like it but that damped my enthusiast. ASM2? i really don’t get the hatred for, dumb moments sure, but comparing it to B&R? That’s a low blow.
1. SM2
2. SM1
3. ASM2
4. SM3
5. ASM1
i mean, i dont get the angry nerd hatred for this. oh well i’m fine liking this and MOS.
Danso: Indeed. Astute analogy.
I made the comparaison myself after I saw it: I don’t equate both in terms of quality (Especially since each movie needs to be considered in its own time: B&R was bad then and is bad now but the level of campiness wasn’t as perceptible at the time. Movies have grown way more cynical and rooted in self-awareness since) but more in term of how a franchise can go from average bad to worse by going in the worse direction for the franchise.
And the screenplay is much more of a mess in ASM2 while B&R is just formulaic. You got a big problem when your hook and exposition is some irrelevant plot that could have been set in a minute instead, especially when its payoff is a convoluted process that just leads to nothing of importance to the story at hand. That whole subplot felt like a filler really
And you have some big problems on your hands when you consider that your climax isn’t compelling enough so you have to shoehorn an unrelated scene straight out of an 90s catastrophe tv movie.
Vince gave it a C — if that’s not quite hate, it certainly isn’t love.
I haven’t seen neither of the ASM movies but I have fond memories of B&R and every time I watch it on TV it makes me laugh so much I can’t hate it.
I’ll back Vince up on this: ASdeuces wasn’t a bad movie. It was a popcorn flick that managed to capture the bipolar aspects of Peter Parker’s character with its rapid mood swings and disjointed viewpoints. There were fewer UFIA-character introductions than expected, and the ones that did pop up didn’t distract from the rapid flow of the movie; unless you’re looking for her, Black Cat isn’t in the movie, and Rhino’s appearances are perfectly reasonable bookends.
Sure, Amplified Sony-Marketing was a cheesy-a-fuck time-killer, and Dane DeHaan really needs to realize that he is not Leo DiCaprio. However, the scenes between Peter and Harry actually made them seem like real buddies, which is something that the first trilogy never managed to accomplish. On top of that, Emma Stone’s Gwen seems like far more of an actual human being than Kirsten why-don’t-my-teeth-fit-in-my-face Dunst’s MJ ever did.
The whole franchise isn’t bad. It’s just unnecessary, and tailored to a younger and wider demographic than the one that “grew up with the comics.”
Wow, I didn’t realize the hate was that far. I thought the movie was pretty weak in areas but it had some good things going for it. All the stuff with Peter and Gwen worked as well as the few emotional notes with Peter and his family. The action looks good and Spider-Man is being Spider-Man.
Beyond that it’s just confusing. The score especially is baffling at points and the plot hardly adds up. They have insert a computer voice to give exposition whenever they feel like it even though it make zero sense. That “Goblin” is just terrible. No no no no no. Even though I knew it had to be coming the moment at the end where Peter fails to save Gwen hits hard. I guess that’s why they give us Spider-kid to lift our spirits.
I actually thought Uma Thurman was the best thing about Batman & Robin because she’s the only one who seem to know what a shitshow of a movie it was and just went with it.
Are we even sure Jamie Foxx is a good actor? Ray, Django, and Collateral are maybe his best movies and you could maybe throw in Ali or Dreamgirls. Not a large percentage of good performances. He got an Oscar for putting on sunglasses and looking like he could play the piano and he’s coasted since. I think casting Foxx in a role not written or directed by a strong voice is a mistake and this was just a paycheck movie and say he’s been in a superhero/comic book movie