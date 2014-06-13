So There Might Not Be More ‘Spider-Man’ Movies After All

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 came, it saw, and it got its webs cut off at the box office. It will just barely stagger over $700 million at the global box office, which sounds like a lot until you realize Sony was betting this would gross a billion dollars and launch an Avengers-esque franchise. Oh, it’s also the lowest grossing Spidey movie in the US. And that might have Sony nervous.
Buried at the bottom of AICN’s coverage of those Justice League rumors is a note that The Amazing Spider-Man 3: Spider-Man Probably Dies In This One is delayed to at least 2017. That derails quite a bit of the planning Sony has put into these movies; Venom and Sinister Six are both supposed to be coming within the next two years, and Amazing Spider-Man 3 is supposed to be tied in with them.
If true, it would make sense. The second movie was something of a train wreck artistically. It’s fairly clear that rushing into a reboot trilogy has done the character no favors, and that’s been reflected in the box office.
The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is probably going to get made. Sony’s other option is to try and get Disney to buy back the rights, and that’s never going to happen. Disney loves this arrangement: They make money while Sony takes all the risk. Why change it, especially since they get the rights back anyway if Sony doesn’t put a movie into production?
Still, don’t be surprised if there’s a movie. It’ll happen, but first Sony has to figure out how to make it work.
i liked the new ones…
The Fantastic Four reboot is soon to follow this death spiral.
Then whatever the hell DC has planned for a Justice League.
i would really hate to see them pull the third. the second one was great in my opinion.
This wouldn’t happen to be the same movie where an electrical engineer failed to wear protective gloves while handling an electrical connector, would it?
Or that one about that guy trying to protect her girlfriend from dying and then said girlfriend doing everything to get killed?
I’m not going to be surprised if right when Marvel starts to show some vulnerability with the Ant-Man debacle and worrying about presenting audiences with lesser known heroes, they end up getting back the rights to both Spider-Man and the FF and all is right in the world.
Fox will give back the rights to the FF when hell freezes over, and possibly not even then.
damn this sucks. I really didn’t like that 2nd that much but Andrew Garfield is such a better Spiderman than Maguire.
I disagree. He comes off as a Ryan Reynolds “I’m-perfect-at-everything” type rather than Peter Parker. At least Tobey Maguire actually came off as Peter Parker. Hell, Tobey!Parker’s attempt at being an “I’m-perfect-at-everything” with the Emo Pete incident strikes me as an on-point parody of what Sony’s trying to do with Garfield’s Parker.
Never, Garfield sucks!!! Tobey was the perfect Peter Parker!!
I had never thought of that, but you’ve got a good point.
I tried to think of a more succinct and punchy way to say “Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker”, and that was the best I could do. I’d genuinely, without any sarcasm, would like you to tell me what would be a more succinct and punchy way for me to put it.
Garfield and Tobey combined make the perfect Spider-Man. Garfield has been the better of the two thus far. Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a decent film until the last 30 minutes, then it became this overcrowded mess of story.
If Sony cut ties with Spider-Man that would be great. They can only ruin a great franchise so many times.
I don’t understand why they have to spend $200 million to make these things. Give Kevin Smith $50 million and let him do whatever the hell he wants. The movie will suck all kinds of ass, but how is that different than the current reboot? It’ll make its money back from the nerds who will be compelled to go because God forbid they don’t see a movie about a comic book character, and it will be a big FUCK YOU!! to Disney/Marvel.
It’s the old “gotta spend money to make,money.” Sony wants the franchise to make bank at the box office and sell toys and be on Burger King glasses. The pour money into flashy effects and cram as many villains as possible. Unfortunately they forgot to tell a good story along the way and audiences responded accordingly.
A lot of comic nerd I know are like “I read the book.. i know what’s gonna happen thanks”
Sony sold the merchandising rights to the Spider-Man movies back to Disney in 2011.
Actually, Kevin Smith’s fanbase means he tops out at $30 million for a movie. This is why he has a dozen podcasts and has become a TV presenter.
Marvel should kick Sony in the balls while they’re down-ish and send over an official written offer to buy back the Spiderman film rights for, like, exactly $3.42. Oh, you guys over at Sony are having a tough go of this superheroes-on-film thing, huh? Fuck you.
With great box office draw, comes great responsibility.
How could they not bomb at the box office when they did something as stupid as killing off Emma Stone? She was by far the best part of the new movies
Well, Gwen Stacy had to die so there’s that. They should have cast her as MJ.
Yeah casting a red head to play a blonde, when there was a redhead for her to play, was a puzzling choice. Worse, because the girl cast to play MJ is no where near as talented.
They should cast Sophie Turner as MJ.
yeah about that…fuck comics. I don’t give a crap if she died in those shitty comics. This is a movie. They can do whatever they want
P.S Emma Stone is actually a natural blonde
I didn’t know she was a natural blonde. I just assumed she was a redhead who dyed her hair a brighter red. I have less of a beef now. Still, they could have gotten a better MJ.
Sophie Turner could be a good MJ. Her acting has improved quite a bit since the beginning of GoT.
I’m glad that other folks know Emma is a natural blonde…TBH she looks so much better as redhead. (I also have a thing for redheads) She also would have been great as MJ…oh well though. I also like the Sophie Turner suggestion, good call! Much better than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley…who I like, but she doesn’t give off the sexiness that MJ is supposed to…not to me at least.
72% of the gross income is from foreign box office. Wow…not good. No wonder Sony is nervous about continuing the series.
Actually, that’s pretty normal. The US has 300 million people, most of whom see precisely one movie a year. Overseas revenue is often the bulk of what a blockbuster makes at the box office. It’s why you see fewer comedies these days, they’re harder to translate.
Well, the problem there is that foreign distribution generally results in far lower revenue percentages for a studio…sometimes none at all if the deal made included an outright upfront purchase (which often goes toward funding a film in the first place). Studios love to show the global totals to make a film look successful, but that’s generally smoke & mirrors.
Agreed on the comedies, and of course that cuts both ways. Hong Kong films that made it to the US in the ’90s were generally action flicks for the same reason. Unfortunately the studios marketing for a global audience doesn’t necessarily make for a healthier movie industry.
What does this mean for the Sinister Six movie you think? As well as the rumored/scheduled? Venom movie.
Delays or outright cancellation.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
Fuck it just reboot it again. We need at least 50 new superhero movies every year since there isn’t a single original idea in Hollywood.
I’m obviously not a fan. Bunch of cartoonish kid shit…
Yeah, they should make a movie about stuff grown ups do, like whining on the internet.
lol @Shadowtag
LMAO @Shadowtag yeh if they stuck superman or the hulk in it you comic book faggots would still see it three times.
“I don’t like a thing you like, so I’ma call you an offensive gay slur”!
Ironically, you sound childish while insulting “kid shit”. Impressive.
Wait till Marvel Zombies or DC’s Blackest Night miniseries get films. The current two tired movie subjects (zombies and super heroes) come together finally for an avalanche of meh.
I want a Kingdom Come film and I want it now.
Powers Boothe as Batman.
Kingdom Come is the only arc I would be legitamitely excited for. Especially with Powers Booth as Batman, and a moustachioed Stacy Keach as a even more powerful Superman.
Sony’s business model was apparently making room for a billion chickens out of two eggs.
After seeing what X-Men did, Sony will now try to adapt One More Day into a movie. The result will be a rectcon in which Spider-man becomes a 30 year old Tobey Macguire.
They lost a lot of people with the reset. They should go back to Spiderman 4?
Serious question (or as serious as the topic warrants), how much for Marvel to buy Spidey back? Even with the movie underperforming they’re still making money. But how much would it be worth to Marvel to have Spidey to roll into the Avengers? He’s good for at least 3 more Avenger flicks plus 3 of his own.
There probably isn’t a number as long as the property is profitable. The potential is too high for Sony and an actual number would be too outlandish for Marvel to consider while they’re still in great shape. Neither side would benefit, really. What Sony could do if they got actually worried about it is make a deal to put Spider-Man in the Avengers while keeping the rights, but it would have to be a pretty sweet deal for Marvel to consider basically promoting another studio’s property.
At this point Marvel would have to give Sony what they projected to make off the planned movies. So we’re talking billions. Disney would rather make Sony make the movies, collect their cut, and eventually get the rights back.
THANK YOU, JEEBUS!!!
Marvel will not get the rights back if Sony fails to make a Spider-Man movie. Sony owns the film rights to Spidey with no revert clauses.
As far as I know it is Marvel’s only contract like this, but at the time Marvel was about to go bankrupt and took what ever they can get.
The only way that Marvel can ever get Spidey back is to buy it. Although I am sure there is some clause that gives them first rights to buy them back to keep another company from buying it.
So there’s no provision in the contract if Sony simply sits on the rights? I didn’t know that…I assumed the Spider-Man deal was similar to the Fox/X-Men one.
There is a revert clause. That’s why when Raimi left Spider-Man 4 they rushed into rebooting the series. Granted, Sony had roughly another year to release a movie before the rights went back to Marvel, but they were pushing Raimi into a faster production schedule than he wanted in order to make sure Marvel didn’t get the rights back. Raimi felt he couldn’t make a good enough movie in the time frame that Sony wanted/needed, so he left.
