A Few Things You Might Not Know About The ‘Expendables’ Franchise

Sylvester Stallone’s first Expendables and its sequel were the most commercially successful movies he had done in years and of course revitalized our favorite action stars of the ’80s and ’90s, but making the movies wasn’t a cakewalk. The process of getting that many high-profile — and not so high-profile — stars to make time in their busy schedules for the same movie wasn’t an easy process, and it was plagued with injuries and scheduling conflicts. In anticipation of the Expendables’ third mission, here are 12 obscure facts about the making of the first two action blowouts.
1. Mickey Rourke took the role as a thank you to Sly. The ’90s were not kind to Mickey Rourke’s career — or his face. He was doing movies like Exit in Red, Another Nine & a Half Weeks and other titles that you’ve never heard of. He started to make a small comeback with parts in The Rainmaker and Buffalo ’66 and the 2000 crime thriller Get Carter, which Sly campaigned get Rourke a role in (and even offered to pay his salary himself).
Rourke was working on Iron Man 2 during most of the Expendables filming, but swung by the Expendables set for 48 hours to shoot his scenes.
2. Sly is a fan of the Chuck Norris joke. Sly loved the Chuck Norris facts of 2007 just as much as anybody, and wanted to find someway to incorporate one of them into the script for Expendables 2. It was Norris’ wife that suggested they use the one about the cobra. (“Chuck Norris was bitten by a cobra, and after five days of excruciating pain… the cobra died.”)
3. It wasn’t Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis’ first time working together. It was the first film the three action heroes had worked on together, but not their first time doing business as a unit. All three were financial backers in the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain in the ’90s.
4. Wesley Snipes couldn’t make it to the shoot because he was under arrest. Snipes was offered the Terry Crews part of Hale Ceaser, but couldn’t take the role because he wasn’t allowed to leave the country due to owing Uncle Sam tax money. The part then bounced from Forest Whitaker to 50 Cent — yup, 50 Cent was next in line after Oscar-winner Forrest Whitaker — but 50 had to concentrate on his music career and perfecting the formula for SK Energy Shots. The part was then given to Terry Crews.
5. Stallone and Schwarzenegger have the same voice in Germany. In the German adaptation of the films, the same voice actor provides the voice dubbing for Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s characters.
6. The first Expendables was Stallone’s biggest movie since Rocky IV. Stallone had some decent action movies in the 1990s, but nothing with him in a lead role had cleared the $100 million mark at the U.S. box office since 1985’s Rocky IV. His highest grossing movie over that 25 year time frame was 1993’s Cliffhanger, which pulled $83 million.
I love these big dumb movies. I can’t wait for part 3 this weekend.
I can’t imagine Terry Crews not being in these movies. That one scene where he turns a hallway of soldiers into spaghetti with is AA12 is so damn awesome.
I will never stop loving Dolph. Never.
Expendables 4 should have Steven Seagal reprise his role as Vito from “Out for Justice” as Stallone’s long- lost cousin. There is a firefight, the Expendables are in trouble. Suddenly Vito busts through a wall wearing his muscle shirt, beret and ponytail and breaks everybody’s arms.
Trust me, nobody wants to see today’s Steven Seagal wearing a muscle shirt.
Unless the muscle shirt is a suit like Weird Al in UHF.
Bulletproof kimono?
As a hardcore fan, I already knew all this, so here’s my contributions to take this list even further:
1. Sly wanted Kurt Russell for Eric Roberts part as the main villain in the first film. Kurt turned him down.
2. Dolph’s character was written for Van Damme. Van Damme turned Sly down.
3. Sly tried to get Michael Beihn (Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, Tombstone, etc..) into the franchise. Beihn turned him down.
4. Ceaser also could’ve gone to Michael Jai White, but White stepped away when he found out he’d have to audition, asmost of the actors were simply given their parts and he felt he shouldn’t need to audition.
5. Sly tried really hard to get Mel Gibson to DIRECT Expendables 3 as well, but Mel only agreed to act. (Jesus. I get goosebumps just thinking about this)
6. Sly also tried very hard to get Jackie Chan into this franchise, but Chan doesn’t want to do an ensemble film (dude wants his screen-time). He really wants to do a buddy-cop movie with Sly in the future though. I’m hoping we get something similar to Rush Hour, but R-rated, and not much comedy.
7. Seagal simply isn’t in the franchise due to his feud with producer Avi Lerner. Steve has gone on record to say he has nothing against Sly.
8. Dolph’s character was supposed to die in the first film. Sly reconsidered his fate late into production.
9. To add to Sly’s injuries, Sly wears that brace on his hand due to another real-life injury sustained during filming of the first film, so it was written into his backstory. He made it part of the character’s wardrobe for the sequels.
Point 3 is interesting because I was in the audience at a Q&A with Michael Beihn just after the first one came out, and the final question was whether or not he’d be interested in joining The Expendables if Sly ever gave him a call. Beihn’s response was basically, “Fuck yes”.
Additional: He turned up to the Q&A about 10 minutes late and seemed a little drunk/hungover.
Interesting, I remembering him tweeting “I don’t need Sly for my career”. Eh, come what may, him doing “Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon” MORE than made up for it. That game is more of an 80’s throwback than Ex1 and 2 combined :D
Now I want to go watch the first two films tonight.
Feel free to watch all three tonight
I like Sly. He is a coool dude
Fuck it. The Expendables 4 should have the McManus Brothers involved somehow. With ropes.
They have also missed Harrison Ford (but he may be busy for a while), Fred Williamson, Jim Brown, Danny Trejo, Fred Dryer, Danny Glover – jut off the top of my head. Of them all, Trejo may be the baddest of the lot, having served time in Soledad, San Quentin and Folsom. I’d say Liam Neeson, but he seems to be keeping busy.
I freakin’ LOVE Terry Crews in these movies so I’m glad people kept turning down the role of Hale Caesar until it came down to him.