We Found The Greatest Comment From A Belieber About Drew Magary’s Justin Bieber Profile For GQ

If there’s one thing I’ve learned today, it’s this: NEVER do a Facebook or Twitter search for “Justin Bieber.” Your feed will drown in an overflowing cesspool of RTs, “Follow Me”s, and delusional, hopeless adoration for an 18-year-old “swaggy bro.”

Today, all the “Beliebers,” as they’re known, are discussing/babbling/whining about Big Daddy Drew’s outstanding GQ profile of their boy hero. Well, actually, most are linking to the videos of Bieber on GQ’s website, but SOME are talking about his article – and they don’t like it. Let’s just say that there’s a lot of this out there…

But really, who hasn’t wanted to punch Drew in the face at some point? Remember that anti-Charlie Brown screed he wrote for Deadspin? HERESY!

Anyway, there’s one anti-Drew comment I found out there that rises above the rest. It’s hilariously cruel, filled with tons of misspellings and grammatical errors, and it threatens Drew’s life. In other words, it’s the perfect Belieber Facebook rant! It comes from “Belieb in JB and Selly G,” and reads…

I dunno about JB, but JK believes in you, Selly G. “Find your ass and cut your dick off” is pure poetry, bitch.

(GIF via)