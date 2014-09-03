The ‘Little Rascals’ Movie Came Out 20 Years Ago, So The Cast Recreated The Poster

The Little Rascals, a not very good movie (those Darla and Alfalfa scenes last FOREVER) that I’m still thankful for because it introduced me to Hal Roach’s wonderful Our Gang shorts, came out 20 years ago. August 5, 1994, specifically, but today is being celebrated as “#Rascals20th Day” according to the actor who played rich snob Waldo, Blake McIver Ewing (you may also know him as one of Michelle’s dorky friends on Full House). He even got the whole cast to recreate the poster.

Well, everyone except Petey the dog, who is almost assuredly dead by now. RIPetey.

As a kid, I idolized Bug Hall. Not only was he in The Little Rascals, but also The Big Green, The Stupids, AND Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves. That’s like Mel Brooks going from Blazing Saddles to Young Frankenstein to Silent Movie. Speaking of, it’s weird Ewing couldn’t snag Brooks, who played Mr. Welling, for the mini-reunion. Maybe he’s all anniversary-d out until Look Who’s Talking Too turns 30.

Via @BlakeMcIver