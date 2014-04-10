Here’s What The Perfect Female Body Looks Like, According To The Very Different Opinions Of Men And Women

What does the perfect female body look like? And how do the preferences of a typical man differentiate from those of the standard woman? Those are the questions lingerie brand Bluebella tried to answer by polling both genders about the famous physical attributes of female celebrities.
According to the data, men clearly prefer, ahem, “sturdier” curves (Kim Kardashian’s breasts and Kelly Brook’s hips), while the ladies like to see women with slighter builds (Jennifer Aniston’s breasts and Emma Watson’s hips). Above the neck, men want to see Scarlett Johansson’s hair on Megan Fox’s face, while women think Kate Middleton’s sleeker mane would look nice resting over Cara Delevingne’s eyebrows.
Here are some composite images of what each gender’s preferred Franken-celeb might look like:
Bluebella conducted a similar poll for the male body, and the two sides seem to agree more when it comes to the idealized man. Both genders seem to prefer a muscular build, with men (again) preferring slightly more bulk. Here what each sex wants to see in a man’s body (the biggest discrepancy seems to be… hair length).
Alison Brie’s face with Alison Brie’s hair with Alison Brie’s body minus Alison Brie’s clothes.
Replace United States with United Kingdom and I feel you. I don’t think many Americans know Kelly Brooke, Cara Delevigne and Jaimie Dornan.
I certainly agree with the men on the body front, but I’ll go with Delevingne over Fox in the face department. Nationalism be damned, I like them eyebrows.
Wait a minute. This is very confusing…
I just heard on the TV that Beyonce is the most beautiful and desirable woman on the planet.
Must have asked only white dudes since no ass was mentioned. Also, thought Paltrow was supposed to be most beautiful last year. Confusion.
Jamie Dornan look understandably afraid.
As a female, I disagree with the female choice for the most part. I don’t like the women’s stomach and hips choice. The hips are too narrow and the stomach is just meh. I like the men’s choice for the women’s stomach and hips MUCH better. I don’t care for either choice’s hair or face.
As for the ‘perfect’ man…..no. Just….no. That overly muscular type of body is NOT attractive.
So are we all supposed to look like white women and white men?
Remember that Most Beautiful Woman in the the world determined by SCIENCE a few years back? (Google her.) So yes, apparently we are.
I much prefer more meat on the female body. Not fat, but more like Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, Rita Hayworth, Marilyn Monroe or Maureen O’Hara. Beyonce is pretty fine in her own right, but she could put on about 10-15 pounds and be spectacularly beautiful and curvy.
