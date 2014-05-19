‘The Phantom Menace’ And Why We Define The ’90s By Bad Movies

Today marks the fifteenth anniversary of The Phantom Menace instantly becoming the most overanalyzed bad movie in the history of cinema, something I’m guilty of myself. And yes, that’s cued another round of defense and overanalysis, and even overanalysis of the overanalysis.
But here’s a better question. Why do we define the ’90s by the bad movies they inflicted on us?
Think about it. The ’90s contain a ton of bad movies. There’s the ascendance of, ick, Michael Bay. The only unreservedly good Batman movie during this era was a 1989 release. Devlin and Emmerich crashed and burned with Godzilla in 1998. Alien 3 crashed into theaters followed closely by Alien: Resurrection.
It’s not that there’s a particular lack of good movies from the ’90s, and I’m well aware every movie on this list has its defenders. But why do we talk, incessantly, about the bad ones?
This is something I ask myself a lot. Fifteen years is a long time and I’ve seen a lot of movies since The Phantom Menace came out. I remember that movie better than some movies I actually like.
If I had to guess, it’s because those movies were for a lot of nerds kind of a rite of passage. We all walked in, plunked down our money, and got kicked repeatedly in the testicles by superheroes with rubber nipples and giant-chinned lizards. Hell, I saw The Phantom Menace at 12:01 am the day it came out, and I still remember, as the movie wore on, the mood in the theater turning from joyful to confused to desperate.
That kind of shared experience is rare among nerds at this point. Part of this is just that nostalgia has gotten so commodified and repackaged that it can be hard to sort out whether you actually liked something back in the day because it was good or because you were five.
Another part is that we’ve gotten angrier, as a subculture. My post on the Internet about The Phantom Menace marks the first time I’ve been told by someone that they’ll rip off my head and s**t down my neck. Notice I didn’t say “only.” We need those shared experiences if only to remind each other that sometimes the enemy isn’t our fellow nerds.
OK, so it’s not ‘Nam, but it’s a shared cultural touchstone and point of agreement in a world where we keep losing those. It’s kind of nice to be able to sit down with somebody, look them in the eye, and just know that you’re on the same page with something, at least. Nerddom is often defined by disagreement, so really, we’ll take all the rally points we can get.
Every decade had its good and bad movies. 1999 alone had 3 critically acclaimed movies : The Matrix, Fight Club and American Beauty. But NOOOOOOO it’s easier to talk shit about something instead of remembering the good stuff.
Eh, I kind of feel like this post exists in its own pocket universe of confirmation bias. I feel like I encounter people discussing the Matrix or Fight Club far more than Phantom Menace. Maybe I run with a non-representative crowd, but it sort of seems to me like there is plenty of focus on the good movies of the 90’s as well.
Indeed, searching for the film title and movie” gives an order of magniture more google hits for the Matrix, and two orders for Fight Club, than Phantom Menace
The Matrix and American Beauty are overrated. Better movies from ’99: Toy Story 2, The Thin Red Line (apart from the narration), Rushmore, Office Space, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Go, Election, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, The Straight Story, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, Eyes Wide Shut, The Iron Giant, The Sixth Sense, Bringing Out the Dead, Galaxy Quest.
Damn, that was a banner year.
Generation X is deeply cynical. Nothing good is ever going to happen — the best is that you might come up with an interesting viewpoint on how something sucks.
Part of it had to do with the rapid advancements in special effects. Film makers often didn’t know how to use the technology correctly. So lots of movies were overly reliant on badly done effects in place of the story. That also isn’t exactly a new thing, but it’s part of the problem here.
I’m going to remember this quote so 15 years from now we can say the same thing about today’s current CGI lol.
Its not just the movies though. Look at any popular song from 1995 onward and holy shit. The second half of the 1990s might be the most artistically bankrupt period of human existence. People consciously bought Limp Bizkit albums for fucks sake.
I’ll try and defend the decades’ music, but I completely agree about the latter half’s music. Ugh, I can still remember being a pre-teen and early teen during that time and more than half the stuff I’d see on MTV and VH1 had me scratching my head thinking “Am I supposed to like this?” Especially if it was stuff targeted directly to teens like punk rock. Ugh.
And the worst part? Now we’ve reached a point in time where people consider it classic!! So now when I go places where people of my generation wanna hear “our stuff”, I’ve gotta hear it again!! Jesus Lord, protector of all that is good and holy, deliver me from late 90’s rock and hip hop.
**I’ll try and defend the decades’ MOVIES. MOVIES. Again, this site needs an edit function.
The 90’s sucked cuz action heroes, along with american audiences, lost their balls. After Terminator 2 showing audiences can “have their cake and eat it to” in terms of movie violence with a villain made outta liquid metal (all the Arnold firing guns you want, with NONE of the bloodshed), as well as parents complaining about violence which led to the toning down of the Ninja Turtles, Batman, and Arnold and Sly films (“Stop or My mom will shoot” anyone? Along with all the other clunkers Arnold and Sly made throughout the 90’s), it’s easy to see why.
When our action heroes went from Arnold and Sly to Keanu Reeves and Will Smith, that was it.
When our villains went from ethnic stereotypes to “world disasters”, that was it.
When people stop enjoying action films as entertainment and felt they needed messages, meaning, and character depth, that was it.
That being said, I’ve come to terms with it. Just like the musical, the western, the gritty noir genre, and now the “classic” action hero genre, styles come and go.
Also, I can still name at least one good movie for the entire decade, so I don’t think the 90’s was as bad as people think. Sure it killed off the 80’s action hero, but we still got some great films.
1990 – Total Recall
1991 – Terminator 2
1992 – Reservoir Dogs
1993 – Falling Down
1994 – Pulp Fiction
1995 – Toy Story
1996 – The Rock
1997 – Good Will Hunting
1998 – The Big Lebowski
1999 – Fight Club
’94 was utterly fantastic with PF, Forrest Gump and Shawshank.
Well people talk about how crappy the prequels were because they forget how crappy the original ones are.
“At last,” George Lucas said as he put the final touches on JarJar, “They will shut the fuck up about the Ewoks.”
Alien 3 was a good movie. I enjoyed it for what it was, the story it told.
Now, Alien Resurrection was a god damn abortion of a movie. It had a few good scenes but a mostly forgettable film.
Sigourney Weaver asking to be put down in this franchise was a metaphor man!!
I’m done resenting the prequels. It’s been 15 years. I never even hated them that much to begin with, though I thought ep2 was the worst of all 6 movies.
I tend to agree with vice4life, but I go a step further…it’s not just that there are no more action heroes, it’s that there are hardly any real movie stars left, I mean someone guaranteed to open a movie. It’s franchises or nothing now. IPs killed the movie star.
1997 alone had four nominees for Best picture which would’ve had a legitimate chance to win the award any year since 2000. Then just a quick look at the Box Office / Oscar list for the rest of the decade shows you Goodfellas, Silence of the Lambs, Unforgiven, In the Line of Fire, Jurassic Park, Shawshank, Braveheart, T2, Few Good Men, The Fugitive, and on and on. The 90s were probably the best decade for movies. Yes, there were a ton of bombs, but that is only because studios were willing to throw money at anything. Sometimes you get Independence Day, sometimes you get Godzilla
Man, now I wanna see everyone give a top 5 for each year of the decade (5o movies total). I’ve got so many other great films running through my head now lol.
VK, you’re my hero. Great list. Now I’m playing the game of which ones I have and haven’t seen, and then which ones I wanna see and don’t lol. Honestly, the only ones I can name are Fisher King (never heard of it), and Mohicans (not crazy about biopics or dramas)\. The other 9 or 10 movies on your list that I haven’t seen I do plan on seeing eventually.
Because that’s the decade you started going to movies? You’re always gonna remember when you started going to movies on your own. And you’ll remember when you went there with a girl.
Question: Why do we define the ’90s by the bad movies they inflicted on us?
Answer: They don’t. Never heard a single person so much as hint at something even remotely close to that idea.
This is a pretty lame roll of the “back in my day” trope. Every decade is full of crappy movies. You just haven’t seen that many bad ones from other decades. Too young in the 80s and too wary after 2000.
So get over yourself with this “everyone” and “we” crap.
Without rehashing the same old arguments again, I would hold that Ep. 1 is so reviled not just because it’s a bad movie, but so much wasted potential. It’s the same with how people will incessantly talk about washed-up former great athletes, and not give two fucks about the benchwarmers in the league who played for 2 seasons and washed out.