Every actor (and actress) knows that playing a superhero (or supervillain, or antihero) means that posting proof of one’s “jacked” physicality is part of the game. Chris Hemsworth’s ripped arms know that there’s no pain and no gain, yet no one is better at these jacked photos than The Rock. Lately, he’s been even more jacked than usual, given that his jacked legs are looking more ripped than on a normal day (or month), due to the camera finally rolling on the long-gestating Shazam! spinoff, Black Adam.

Yet creativity is a must. Recently, Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, who is revisiting his Black Manta role in Aquaman 2, posted a chill photo instead to go against the grain, but The Rock’s shaking things up in a different way: with a rear view while signaling the final week of Black Adam production.

“Almost two years of hard core, intense training, diet, character prep and execution,” The Rock wrote in part. “You’ve been right there rockin’ with me all this time … And now it’s my turn and I hope to deliver the definitive antihero you deserve.”

Well, that’s one way to grab some attention. People haven’t seen The Rock in this way since his frequent WWE days, right? You gotta respect him posting a tush photo while promising, “The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change.” Well played, The Rock. Well played.