Joe Rogan apologized (after Spotify announced that his podcast will include “content advisory” warnings) for spreading Covid misinformation, and it’s doing well for him so far. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah couldn’t believe that he agreed with part of what Rogan said, and multiple ladies from The View praised the “refreshing” turn of events. All of this happened after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell decided to pull their music from Spotify, and that move followed hundreds of doctors signing an open letter to Spotify with a plea to address the resulting Covid mess.

Now Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is onboard with Rogan’s apology, and the Jungle Cruise star hopped into Rogan’s Instagram comments with all manner of praise (and a quick mention of tequila, which Johnson sells under the Teremana brand). “Great stuff here brother. Perfectly articulated,” The Rock wrote. “Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

Only time will tell, though, if Rogan will stick to his word, but he slipped up a bit already. Not too long after Rogan’s apology (and admission that he gets things wrong sometimes), the popular podcaster shared an inaccurate article about Ivermectin, so there’s undoubtedly more vetting that he must do on the Covid subject. It’s also safe to say that a three-hour long podcast will veer off the rails at some point. Yet hopefully, Rogan will (literally) put his money where his mouth is and be more careful with what he shares to his devoted legion, which includes UFC president Dana White and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who believe him despite Rogan not being a doctor.