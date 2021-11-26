During a special screening of Red Notice just before Thanksgiving, The Rock showed that his generosity is as freaking huge as his muscles. The actor gave away his “personal custom truck” to audience member Oscar Rodriguez, whose story clearly touched the actor and led to a heartwarming and emotional moment as Rodriguez couldn’t believe what was happening.

Prior to the screening, The Rock had discovered that Rodriguez is a hard-working personal trainer, Navy veteran, and just all around good guy. While the initial plan was to have Porsche give Rodriguez one of their cars from Red Notice, they opted not to, so The Rock stepped up in a big way by giving away his personal truck. Via Instagram:

I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me. Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being. Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it’s just love.

You can watch the video below, and the moment Rodriguez finds out he now owns The Rock’s truck is right at the beginning. The Navy Veteran is clearly overwhelmed by the moment, and later on, you can hear more his story that moved The Rock to gift him with a new set of wheels.

(Via The Rock on Instagram)