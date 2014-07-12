The Saddest Dude Ever Made His Shower Head Look Like A Beautiful Girl

“If I don’t have a good shower,” Cosmo Kramer once said, “I am not myself. I feel weak and ineffectual.” Then how does one explain the most Forever Alone of Forever Alones, who turned his shower head into a, um, “beautiful girl”? There is no explanation, except maybe, Japan is super weird.
Now, this could all be fFFAAkkkKeeeeeE, a James Franco-esque art project gone oh so wrong, but even so, this guy still came up with the idea to MAKE HIS SHOWER HEAD LOOK LIKE A HUMAN WOMAN whom I’ve dubbed Ramona Showers. At least he’s getting head from…something?
I believe the appropriate response is:
I will forever see that in my nightmares
For fucks sake…that is awful.
That’s okay. I didn’t want to sleep ever again any way.
Great, now the Germans are going to step it up and have it coming out the other end.
Don’t look in his refrigerator !!!!!
The saddest dude ever made his shower head look like a Harpy from Hell…………or, my ex-wife!
@BiggusDickus – You just made me realize that nightmare is more appealing than both my ex-wives. Thanks for nothing.
I always knew there had to be a reason to call it a shower HEAD.
It all makes sense now.
And he named her …Farrah Faucet.
Kudos! Very punny!
Did anyone else see the thumbnail and immediately think that it was a screencap for the next installment of those DirecTV marionette commercials, and in this one, the wife goes crazy and strangles the husband in the shower with her wires?
No?
Just me?
My mind goes to some dark places.
That guy is dead now, right?