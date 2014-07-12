The Saddest Dude Ever Made His Shower Head Look Like A Beautiful Girl

07.12.14 12 Comments

“If I don’t have a good shower,” Cosmo Kramer once said, “I am not myself. I feel weak and ineffectual.” Then how does one explain the most Forever Alone of Forever Alones, who turned his shower head into a, um, “beautiful girl”? There is no explanation, except maybe, Japan is super weird.

Now, this could all be fFFAAkkkKeeeeeE, a James Franco-esque art project gone oh so wrong, but even so, this guy still came up with the idea to MAKE HIS SHOWER HEAD LOOK LIKE A HUMAN WOMAN whom I’ve dubbed Ramona Showers. At least he’s getting head from…something?

01 - VEhKTsU

02 - 9vfgVua

03 - nuJSgY4

04 - EjwNNHl

05 - 6qPMpbd

06 - sLLe1F4

07 - uZinIQ1

08 - QjANyQS

09 - pkv3sPm

10 - 5b7YTJT

11 - wWX3UE1

12 - qE5Dxx0

13 - lgQWepo

14 - gwT4ScZ

15 - vvAzSFi

16 - zTamUji

17 - k8ZRrQ8

18 - KsdDmB4

19 - IIP6CEz

20 - E0xOlPP

I believe the appropriate response is:

team-america-puking-up-a-storm

Via Imgur

