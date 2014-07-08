The Ten Most Embarrassing Moments To Ever Hit The Internet

If there is one emotion that the Internet has put front and center in our minds, that emotion is almost assuredly shame, something Sex Tape explores at length July 18th. Whether it’s old photos from the past, a video gone horribly wrong, or something we wish we could unsay, it stays on the Internet forever. Like, for example, these ten people.

Trust Fails

And this is why you never let your mom upload video to the Internet.

The Blink-182 Wedgie

All this girl wanted to do was get over the fence and check out Blink-182. Unfortunately for her, she underestimated what a fence can do if it goes the wrong way, and will endure forever as “That girl who got a wedgie at a concert.”

A Dunk Goes Horribly Wrong

The one consolation of blowing it on national television, until the Internet came along, was the fact that people only saw it once. The memory would fade! You wouldn’t have to see this at parties for the rest of your life. But not anymore! Now, thanks to YouTube, your professional failure can not only be broadcast to millions of people while announcers guffaw, it can also be preserved and watched repeatedly!

Subway Karaoke

This guy has not only had the questionable honor of being filmed while singing on the subway, the video was copied and reposted multiple times. The only upside to having your obnoxiousness pointed out on the subway is that hey, at least he’s a decent singer.

Ski Lift Failure

Anybody who’s been skiing knows that the lift is probably the scariest part. Add to that the fact that your “friend” is recording the video, AND laughing at you, AND posting the whole thing to YouTube, and you’ve got something poor Frank here probably wishes he could erase from the world.