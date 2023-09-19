The ladies of The View went to town on the latest hot topic in Washington: John Fetterman’s clothes. The Pennsylvania senator has been a political football for Republicans after word got out that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer quietly nixed the Senate dress code to accommodate Fetterman’s penchant for wearing hoodies and gym shorts.

Right-wing figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Ron DeSantis have criticized the controversial decision as well as Fetterman’s attire. However, it appears that most, but not all, of The View co-hosts are not fans of the situation either.

SENATE RELAXES DRESS CODE TO ALLOW SHORTS, HOODIES: #TheView co-hosts question if they think it's appropriate for lawmakers to dress casually on the Senate floor. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/hkKNvMij1k — The View (@TheView) September 19, 2023

“These are chambers that Abraham Lincoln walked in, John McCain, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson; there’s a hallowed sort-of ground to it,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said via Mediaite. “For me, like, there’s an earnestness to John Fetterman that I really like, but I sort of think, dress for the job you want, and you have signed up for a job that’s historically had this dress code.”

Sunny Hostin agreed and noted that she was taught that “you dress for the job you want, not for the job you have,” and the least Fetterman could do is dress appropriately. Whoopi Goldberg, on the other hand, was Team Fetterman all the way.

“Listen, here’s my attitude: I don’t care what you wear as long as you get the job done,” Goldberg argued to her co-hosts. “I don’t care. I don’t care if you’re in a dress. I don’t care. … I’m more comfortable looking like me, and Barbara [Walters] understood that and she allowed it, OK? I dress in what I wake up in.”

