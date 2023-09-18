Marjorie Taylor Greene took a shot at John Fetterman over the weekend after the Georgia congresswoman learned that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had quietly ditched the senate dress code to accommodate Fetterman’s penchant for wearing hoodies and gym shorts.

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” Greene tweeted. “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!”

If anyone knows anything about the freshman Pennsylvania senator, it’s that Fetterman is quick with a comeback and/or a devastating burn as evidenced by his relentless battering of Dr. Oz in their contentious senate race last year. Fetterman fired back at Greene for calling his attire “disgraceful” by noting her infamous display of private Hunter Biden sex photos on the floor of Congress.

“Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings,” Fetterman wrote.

Of course, there’s potentially more to Greene’s attack on Fetterman than just his clothes. He’s been making headlines for publicly daring House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to impeach Joe Biden and then mocking him when McCarthy finally caved to the more out-of-control members of his party like Greene, who’s been chomping at the bit for a chance to take down Biden.

(Via Senator John Fetterman on Twitter)