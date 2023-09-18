Did anyone who voted for John Letterman really expect and/or want him to be wearing a suit everyday in the Senate? Dude seems exceptionally happy now that he’s dressing like himself again — in cargo shorts and a hoodie — and this is also how he dressed on the campaign trail. He’s giving people want they voted for, and he’s showing up and getting the job done, rather than scrambling up the Capitol stairs while missing an important vote.

Speaking of Lauren Boebert, she previously called out Fetterman’s “unbecoming” congressional hoodie, which probably made him really enjoy issuing an excellent response to a comparison of his clothing with her Beetlejuice scandal. Fetterman also pushed back at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s bashing of his clothing, and now, it looks like Meatball Ron DeSantis wants a piece of the action.

On the campaign trail, DeSantis actually went there to complain about DeSantis’ “like, sweatshirts and hoodies and shorts,” which he likened to “dumbing down.”

DESANTIS: "The US Senate just eliminated its dress code because you got this guy from Pennsylvania [Fetterman] – who's got a lot of problems […] he wears, like, sweatshirts and hoodies and shorts […] We need to be lifting up our standards in this country, not dumbing down." pic.twitter.com/IZDlkmPcPA — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) September 18, 2023

And Fetterman had his finger ready on the Twitter button: “I dress like he campaigns.”

I dress like he campaigns https://t.co/IXgGmIRNb4 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 18, 2023

This is funny and a fitting comeback, even though it’s not entirely accurate. Whereas Fetterman looks very comfy in his choice of clothing, DeSantis never looks comfortable doing anything. He cannot even look natural while eating pizza, so there’s probably no hope for him giving up those robot ways. Whereas Fetterman has no need for “crudités” or fancy clothing. Still, good comeback.