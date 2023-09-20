Amid a looming government shutdown and the usual deluge of Senate business, John Fetterman’s colleagues are taking the time to be very upset about his congressional hoodie. Never mind that he is getting the job done and showing up for votes and looking much happier these days than before entering treatment for severe depression. His GOP colleagues are still somehow fixated upon Fetterman’s decision to dress like himself after Chuck Schumer relaxed the dress code for the Senate floor.

This is good news for Kyrsten Sinema’s denim vest, but of course, criticism has been coming from the GOP House wing, too. Lauren Boebert called out Fetterman’s “unbecoming” congressional attire, which led to his comeback about her “grabbing the hog” in public. He also pushed back at Ron DeSantis, who described “like, sweatshirts and hoodies and shorts” as “dumbing down.”

Still, Fetterman is willing to indulge the whiners by issuing a condition for showing up in a suit. As Democratic advisor Sawyer Hackett reported, Fetterman made a statement: “If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week.”

The aforementioned whining has included a letter penned by Rick Scott, who gathered 46 GOP signatures (via Business Insider) for this rhetoric about the “sanctity” of the Senate floor:

“The Senate is a place of honor and tradition, and the Senate floor is where we conduct the business of the American people. It is where we debate the policies which impact every American family and, when necessary, it is where we must make the gravest decision imaginable – whether to send our fellow Americans into battle to defend the freedoms we all hold dear. “The world watches us on that floor and we must protect the sanctity of that place at all costs. Allowing casual clothing on the Senate floor disrespects the institution we serve and the American families we represent. “Allowing casual clothing on the Senate floor disrespects the institution we serve and the American families we represent. We the undersigned members of the United States Senate write to express our supreme disappointment and resolute disapproval of your recent decision to abandon the Senate’s longstanding dress code for members, and urge you to immediately reverse this misguided action.”

Fetterman does not appear to be bothered by these grumbles. He’s even launched merch to make further light of the absurd situation. Hopefully, this will all blow over soon, so that Fetterman can go back to making ghost noises and chuckling over how the far right actually believes that a 6’8″ man with a very distinctive voice and tattoos galore could have a doppleganger. Whew.

