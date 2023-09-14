Alleged phantom fart dropper Whoopi Goldberg has recovered from her Covid stint, and thank god that someone is here to distract us from Matthew McConaughey’s foot rubs for Joy Behar. The needle-dropping moments of this show still exist, though, and this particular one might remind you of a certain tweet from Stephen A. Smith.

Btw….forgot to inform everyone I've been asked to Co-Host "The View" once again. I'm co-hosting with Whoops Goldberg on July 15th. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 6, 2010

“Whoops” feels accurate here. The panel discussed Mitt Romney’s decision to take his salmon-ketchup sandwiches and head into the sunset, and then (completely out of the blue) Whoops looked over at Alyssa Farah Griffin and point-blank asked, “Are you pregnant?” Naturally, that led to this reaction.

Alyssa quickly denied being with child: “No! Oh my god.” She added, “You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant!” Whoopi didn’t appear to want to sink into a hole like most people do when they make the mistake of asking that question. Instead, Whoopi asserted, “I just got a vibe.” And later: “Forgive me, you have this… I see a glow.” Watch it happen after the 2:30 mark below.

MITT ROMNEY WILL NOT SEEK SECOND TERM: After the senator announced he will not seek a second Senate term, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on him saying it's "time for a new generation of leaders." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/CRPGvxJykg — The View (@TheView) September 14, 2023

Alyssa, meanwhile, did what many women do and wondered if “my tummy” was the cause of the question. The former White House Director of Strategic Comms also revealed that she is open to having a child, but it’s not happening at the moment. One strike for Whoops.