There was a time when Meghan McCain was regarded as one of the more level-headed Republicans. The daughter of the late Senator John McCain was a political author and routine guest on Real Time with Bill Maher in the early 2010s and would often tout her socially liberal views despite being a lifelong Republican. That was before she married Ben Domenech.

Domenech is a Fox News commentator and publisher of the far-right wing website The Federalist whose talking points McCain often repeated during her time on The View. While McCain has remained one of the more prominent Never Trump conservatives, to say that she’s moved further to the right is an understatement.

Case in point, McCain recently revealed on the latest episode of her new podcast that Domenech had her worried that Hamas terrorists were going to attack a nearby Chuck E. Cheese while she was there with their kids over the weekend.

“I feel really unsafe, and I never feel like this,” McCain said about the situation in Israel, which she feels will somehow spill over to America. “I’m not one of these people, I lived in New York for a really long time, I lived in Los Angeles, can really handle my s—.”

Via Entertainment Weekly:

“All of a sudden, I took my kids to Chuck E. Cheese over the weekend, and when I came back, my husband was like, ‘How was it?’ and I was like, ‘It was great, how are you?’ and he said, ‘Good, but I was actually worried about if something was going to happen to you guys at Chuck E. Cheese.” She continued, “I feel very untethered in a way that I haven’t, maybe ever.”

McCain slightly walked back her remarks, but only because they weren’t fair to the rat-based pizzeria that gives her a much-needed reprieve from parenting.

“He should have been worried about me at Chuck E. Cheese for other reasons. Germ reasons,” McCain joked. “Actually, I love Chuck E. Cheese, I’m not going to crap on Chuck E. Cheese, they have really good pizza and they can entertain my daughter for hours and hours.”