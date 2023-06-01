You’d think working for Donald Trump‘s administration would have prepared Alyssa Farah Griffin to expect the wildly unexpected, but even she couldn’t believe the former president was caught on tape boasting about having highly sensitive classified documents. As The View hosts tackled the Trump recording, which completely shoots down his defense that he declassified all the documents in his possession with his mind, Griffin was astounded at the nature of the intel.

“I’m going to be honest, I always thought the documents investigation was over, since we found out Pence had documents, current President Biden does. But, no, no, no. This is very, very different,” Griffin said. “He had war plans, the most classified documents for a U.S. engagement — a strike on Iran — at a country club in New Jersey.”

Griffin went on to explain how serious the situation is for Trump and why his former attorney Ty Cobb is right for concluding that Trump is “dead with this case.”

Via Mediaite:

“May I just emphasize, my former boss [former secretary of defense] Mark Esper, to this day, travels with a security detail because Iranian-aligned people are trying to have him killed for the [Qasem] Soleimani strike, as does [former secretary of state] Mike Pompeo… These are America’s adversaries — these are the most classified documents that put our troops at risk, puts our intel agencies at risk. I think if anything is going to lock him up, it’s this,” Griffin said.

While Griffin and the other View hosts are convinced that Trump is in serious legal jeopardy, Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t help but point out the grim reality that there’s still a sizable portion of the country that won’t abandon Trump.

“If some people have their way, the president of the United States is going to be presiding over the country from federal prison,” Goldberg said.

