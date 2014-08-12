The War Between PS4 And Xbox One Has A Painfully Clear Winner

The biggest news out of Gamescom so far today is that next year, Rise of the Tomb Raider will be an Xbox exclusive. And the reason for that was revealed at the Sony press conference, where it’s become painfully clear just how important an early lead is in console sales.
Buried deep in Microsoft’s annual report was a breakdown of Xbox console sales, and the numbers are ugly. Well, for differing values of ugly; the Xbox One is quite handily the fastest-selling console Microsoft has ever produced, but while they didn’t lose $400 million on it like the headlines claim, it’s worth noting Microsoft is deliberately vague over how many Ones it sold.
For contrast, today at Gamescom Sony announced that they’d sold 10 million PS4s. Not “shipped,” mind you. Sold. For a little comparison, the PlayStation 2 moved about 1.3 million in its first year. The PlayStation 3 moved 6 million units in two years. No wonder Sony’s reaction to the Tomb Raider news boiled down largely to happy indifference; they don’t need it when they’re selling a million consoles a month.
However, even if the worst projections about Xbox One sales are true, and only three million units have actually been sold, that’s still easily doubling in less than a year what the 360 moved. The problem is really one of margins. If sales ratios and numbers hold, this means Microsoft has moved about 5.3 million units to Sony’s 10 million. This is generally the point where fanboys show up to whine that Sony is in more markets, as if Belgium or Japan are going to close this gap.
For Microsoft, this is a problem in that the more numbers Sony has, the more they get to define the market and dictate terms to publishers, and the more publishers are willing to go along with it. And that’s the only important aspect of the console war, really; the company with the clear advantage gets to define more clearly what games get released and how they get released.
Currently, for Sony, that’s a 3-to-1 sales ratio. Do the math, and if that ratio holds, by the time Microsoft hits ten million, Sony will have twenty-seven million consoles out the door. Microsoft has to cut that ratio down by any means necessary, or long-term, the Xbox One will be the last game console Microsoft produces. Hence the massive dump truck of money backed up to EA and now Square Enix’s doors.
Granted that console sales have blatantly caught publishers flat-footed; witness the absolute chaos that’s been the release schedule lately. And the fact that consoles are selling by the crate while games refuse to leave store shelves is a huge problem. But there’s no other way to put it: Unless something changes, and drastically, the latest round of the console wars has ended before it even started.
Getting a Wii U, but I still want a Xbox One due to games (Sunset Overdrive, mainly) and controller layout. Also, shocked they are getting Goat Simulator.
I was mildly surprised, but it makes sense.
Games aren’t leaving the shelves because almost all the games suck. In fact, the best selling games are ones that jumped from last gen to this gen. Give it a year or 2 and this wont be an issue anymore.
Give it a year and all the games that were supposed to come out over the next few months will be out.
Belgium is the game changer.
On a more serious note: Bloooooooooooodbooooooooorne!
My I WANT IT NOW gene is working overtime, but I have to hold out for some actual games.
Losing Tomb Raider is devastating news for Sony. Now where are they going to find a massive AAA action adventure title focusing on cover-based gunplay and acrobatically exploring temples and archaeological ruins????
where’s my nail on the head gif when i need it…
I didn’t need to see the numbers to tell you this. We had a “painfully clear winner” as soon as everyone started calling them “X-Bones.”
Don’t forget The Order 1886. That game looks amazing!
MS If your listening, make the XBOX ONE backwards compatible and I’ll buy one right now. I still have not bought either one because I don’t have room on my shelf, an open HDMI slot in my receiver, and I’m still playing my 360/PS3 games.
On a side note I was recently burglarized and the thieves stole my PS3s and left my xbox 360 alone. Go figure.
I think backwards compatibility is a nonfactor. Not really stopping people from buying PS4s and XboxOnes. And, in reality, both MS and Sony would find ways to screw BC up. Just look at this previous generation.
What gets me is that the Assassin’s Creed game I really want to play is a last-gen exclusive. No! Bad Ubisoft! Give us the game that does a lot of stuff different! Bad!
While the PS4 is doing splendidly well, it seems Sony has given up on the Vita. There was nothing about the Vita at Gamescom, nothing.
A poster on Polygon has compared it to the Kinect in terms of how much love it is getting from their respective companies. Makes sense. I have a Vita, but now I mainly been playing on my computer, tablet, and soon a Wii U.
It’s really sad because the Vita is a great piece of hardware, but it’s been almost 3 years now and it’s just not selling, it’s getting utterly demolished by the 3DS. Sony royally fucked up in how they pushed the device. From the get go, the Vita was hyped as “the home console experience on a handheld”. On paper that might look good, and the Vita, to some degree, is even capable of delivering that. The problem is that people don’t want that. People don’t want the home console experience on a portable, that’s not how people play handhelds. They play for 15 minutes on break at work or on a bus or waiting at the airport. Handhelds are for games that are designed to be played in small 10 -15 self-contained chunks, games where you can play for a short bit, turn the machine off, then come back to it later without having to try to remember what was happening when you left off. The Vita even has games like that, not nearly as many as the 3DS, but they’re out there, good games too. The problem is that the machine was never advertised around those games, it was advertised around the “home console experience” and nobody wants that on a handheld. Sadly, barring another Monster Hunter miracle, like with the PSP, it may be too late into the Vita’s lifetime to save it now. Seeing as Nintendo has Capcom’s Monster Hunter in their pocket, that’s just not going to happen, and I think Sony has realized this and silently given up on the Vita (without formally giving up on the Vita).
I’m pretty sure that Tomb Raider’s exclusivity will only be a temporary thing. Siny will get a enhanced/special version or something similar after a few months.
I thought that too, and then I crunched the numbers for this post. “Our competitor is outselling us 3-to-1, this thing is one of our few profitable hardware products, WTF do we do?” is starting to sound like “Pay them whatever they want to make this an exclusive.” I’ve little doubt MS is sending out emails right now.
In fact, that would explain one or two of the delays. I’m starting to suspect that Evolve and Dying Light might be two games that suddenly go exclusive.
No big loss on Evolve, but Dying Light would piss me off.
Honestly, shit like this just puts me off of even getting an XB1 at this point out of principle alone. Maybe in a few years.
Rise of Tomb Raider is a times exclusive.
timed
Last gen, I never thought I would go with the 360. I had a Playstation, I had a PS2, and I loved them. I wanted a PS3 badly. But then someone gave me their old 360 because you have to knock on the top to get it to read a disc. A pain in the butt, but who cares? It’s a free videogame machine. I actually really enjoyed the 360, but when the next gen was announcedI was reasonably sure I would go back to Sony, though now that the kid is older, I planned (and will probabaly do it this X-mas) to get a Wii U as well, for the family friendly stuff. I scoffed as much about the always on stuff as the next nerd, and swore myself to Sony. But then it got closer to release, and as I looked, there simply wasn’t anything coming for PS4 I wanted to play. Also, the Kinect intrigued me. I went with a One, and I have to say, I couldn’t be happier. There still isn’t a game I want to play that’s exclusive to PS4, while DR3 was the first game I got with the One. And Hell if Ryse isn’t actually kind of awesome too. My point here I guess is I’m not big into the two sides, we have to have a winner thing, I think it makes people sound like idiots. I’m really only typing this out to tell someone out there who is on the fence, the One is actually awesome, and don’t let the bad hypoe fool you. I’m sure the PS4 is awesome too. Worry about the games, not the hardware. What exclusives are right for you? Oh and if you do get one, get a Kinect. It’s by far the coolest next gen perk. I turn my machine on, get to netflix, and start a movie without ever picking up a controller. And using it as a mic in Battlefield is pretty sweet too.
Playstation fanboy since the beginning. Almost everyone I knew jumped ship when when the first Xbox came out. That said, I haven’t replaced the PS3 with the PS4. There isn’t really a good reason to, yet. I’ll probably wait until the first price drop.
It’ll be really interesting to see how many total consoles are sold this generation. It’s definitely not going to be 250 million again. What if it maxes out at like, only 100 million?
I kind of feel like a lot of folks buying PS4s right now (including myself) are crusty old console gamers who have been in this game since the NES era, have a yearning for a new box under their TVs and Sony just made a really sexy box. It doesn’t really matter what’s coming out on it — it doesn’t matter how many awesome exclusives Microsoft and Nintendo throw at it, people are buying it for the box.
So, this. Because that is silly, you grizzled people. ;)
[img3.wikia.nocookie.net]
Does how populated Japan is to talk about it like it’s a non factor?
does he know
For any console? It’s pretty much a non-factor. The Japanese console market’s dried up over the past decade. It’s all about mobile gaming there, now.
Ok, thanks the infos LW, and to Verbal Kunt I think the Iphone is a pretty good example that a foreign product can be dominant in another nation’s market
I still think it’s too soon to tell. The PS3 was in a similarly disadvantaged position at about this point during the last generation of consoles, but came around to about equal if not eclipse the 360 by the end. I wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft can still pull this thing around.
So wait, WiiU is deader than dead or what are their numbers compared to the other two?
According to the last financial report: 6.68 million since Nov. 2012. And still lots of haters. On the flip side, 2 out of 5 Wii U owners have Mario Kart 8.
6.68 million units in basically 2 years is… not… good…
@KSChris Nintendo is weird. Honestly, Wii U might be Gamecube 2.0 when all is said and done. Then again, while the company continues to lose money, there’s still the 3DS and that huge-ass cash reserve that apparently can keep the company running for a decade or 3 of big losses.
Sales have improved on the Wii U, but they need to improve more. At the moment the Wii U is outselling the XBone slightly on a week to week basis and getting outsold 2 to 1 or 3 to 1 by the PS4 on a week to week basis.
Honestly, I think Nintendo has been on the decline for almost two decades now. N64 was a dud. Gamecube was a dud. Yeah, the Wii sold like hotcakes but I think it was a fluke… it was the novelty of motion-controlled gaming, which was new and couldn’t be found elsewhere… but it wasn’t “THE” console to own last gen. Most people who had one (at least in my experience) only had it as a party console, and owned either a PS3 or 360 as their main gaming console. Now we are seeing the WiiU selling basically appropriately within the market in relation to how its pre-Wii/post-SNES consoles sold.
@Rob Smithson I have both an Xbox One and Xbox 360, trust me they are not similar. If the games available on 360 were available on X1 I woyuld only own that.
Until there’s a college football game for this gen of console I ain’t buying shit. If one comes out, I’ll hot foot it to get a PS4.
I can do the math that you did. I just don’t see the point in wasting my time doing it since there is no reason to believe that the future sales will follow the same pattern as the past. For all we know, the XBox could start outselling the PS4. Or maybe the PS4 will start outselling the XBox One by an even greater margin. Either way, it makes simply keeping the same percentage and applying it to when the XBox One sells 10 million just plain ignorant of statistics.