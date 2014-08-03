This Horrible Guy Kicked A Squirrel Off The Edge Of The Grand Canyon

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.03.14 27 Comments

The men in the video below did two things wrong: 1) they lured a squirrel to the edge of the Grand Canyon using breadcrumbs, then one of them kicked the bushy-tailed rodent off, and 2) they allowed themselves to be film…wait, they kicked a squirrel off the Grand Canyon?!?

Two men were caught on camera luring a squirrel to its certain death in a cruel prank at the Grand Canyon. A YouTube video show the men wearing only boxer shorts and cowboy hats teasing the squirrel. As the squirrel reaches the end of the trail, the man puts on a sneaker and kicks the animal to its death. (Via)

Anchorman should come with a “do not try this at home” warning, Jackass-style.

Via PIX11

