This Horrible Guy Kicked A Squirrel Off The Edge Of The Grand Canyon

The men in the video below did two things wrong: 1) they lured a squirrel to the edge of the Grand Canyon using breadcrumbs, then one of them kicked the bushy-tailed rodent off, and 2) they allowed themselves to be film…wait, they kicked a squirrel off the Grand Canyon?!?
Two men were caught on camera luring a squirrel to its certain death in a cruel prank at the Grand Canyon. A YouTube video show the men wearing only boxer shorts and cowboy hats teasing the squirrel. As the squirrel reaches the end of the trail, the man puts on a sneaker and kicks the animal to its death. (Via)
Anchorman should come with a “do not try this at home” warning, Jackass-style.
Maybe the squirrel survived? I mean, Homer Simpson survived his fall into Springfield Gorge.
If not…then we’re all set up for an Internet Ass-Kicking, track down those guys and SHAME THEM.
^ it could happen
“Hey, how come he ain’t flying like that one in the cartoon?”
“I dunno, man.”
“Well, shit. Continue the experiment.”
Squirrel, you shall be avenged!
[static.comicvine.com]
“Believed to be French.”
Did they immediately surrender to the authorities?
This is difficult for me because I truly believe that squirrels are agents of the Devil. If you don’t believe me you can ask my dog. I don’t think I kick one off of a cliff. But then I don’t live near a cliff so it’s hard to say.
Squirrels ate all my tomato plants last summer (not just the tomatoes, they ate the plants themselves, right down to the ground) so I don’t view them too kindly either, but I wouldn’t kick one off a cliff (unless it bit me).
Squirrels are the scourge of the earth.
Eat the squirrels. Problem solved.
I had the same fucking problem. Those damn squirrels don’t just eat one tomato, they bite into a whole bunch of them. As soon as you pierce the skin it’s all over.
It’s also why I’m not growing tomatoes anymore. Fuck those squirrels.
#NotAllSquirrels
They are in league with the rabbits, who are destroying your shrubs during the winter.
Rat traps and i good bbgun are invaluable to protect those tomatoes. If you are more humane they make live traps where you can let it go miles away so they can annoy other people.
Believed to be French… Fuck me!!!!
I didn’t know Stephen Hawking had a YouTube channel.
I’m not homophobic in the slightest, but man. Brokeback Mountain, much?
You know what is more fun than Squirrel Kicking?
Frog Baseball.
Sparrow badminton?
FROOOOOG BASEBAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!
since when do boxers have pockets??
Squirrels are rats with bushy tails. The headline should say “Man kicked ‘rat with good PR’ off the edge of the Grand Canyon.”
Aw, French? Damn, I came here to wonder aloud what frat they were in, and then be rejoindered with the hearty guffaws of my compatriots
#BringBackOurSquirrels
Dear Uproxx, Please stop posting animal snuff films/photos. I come here to read about horrible things involving human animals, not animal animals. Thank you, another horrible person.
white is still white and shirtless whites are the worst.
Man, that is one dumb fucking squirrel.