This Is Why You Should Never Try To Take Selfies With Squirrels

The only context I have from these photos — found on Imgur via Reddit — is the caption which reads: “Went in for the selfie, got a rabies shot.” Well yeah, dummy, maybe that’s because you tried to TAKE A SELFIE WITH A SQUIRREL.
So here’s your friendly reminder that squirrels, while adorable creatures, are still wild animals they will eff your ess up if you try to take a “selfie” with them. Meanwhile possums are all, *Eeyore voice* “Owww. Nobody wants to take any selfies with me.” That’s right, you dead-eyed motherf*cker, now get the hell out of here.
I’ll get in before everyone else does…fake, totally fake
Wow. Are you a wizard?
Gotta give fake credit where fake credit’s due…
I didn’t know squirrels would attack like that. All I ever see them do is stand real still thinking I won’t see them if they don’t move, then run away. I stand by my hatred of Nature, tho. I like looking at it, but it’s not allowed to surround me or touch me.
The dude was hiding a pair of nuts. A squirrel’ has to eat.
Then you obviously never met russian squirels. While they usually attack babies and dogs if you piss them off they will feff you up
I’ve never trusted squirrels…
I have an area in my neighborhood at the trail head of a very popular walking trail where squirrels will come up to you and expect food because they are use to getting fed by people.
If you do not have any they get down right hostile and will jump on you to look for it.
This is probably the case here.
That happens a lot in D.C. too, thanks to the tourists feeding squirrels along the Mall.
Squirrels are agents of the devil.
I’ve lived in some good areas and not so good areas. I can tell you that walking by a group of hoodlum types staring you down is the same feeling as walking by a squirrel who’s decided he wants to stand a few feet away and stare at you.
Cats are worse when they get like that, imo. One of my oldest friends has a cat. Known the guy for 20 years now and he’s always had a cat. He knows I don’t like cats. Whenever his cat freezes up and starts staring at me and doesn’t even blink I have to I tell him “Dude please get her attention. She’s staring at me”.
Just got back from his place a little while ago and yes, this event occurred today as well lol.
at least he didn’t go for the nuts. cuz…. he’s a squirrel.
i’ll show myself out.
That’s the real reason dogs are always excited to see squirrels. They’re hoping shit’s about to go down.
Mynd you, squirrele bytes can be pretti nasti.
I don’t know y, but I want to gouge out your i’s.
*nudge nudge, wink wink*
I want to see the picture of him getting kicked in the head by the squirrel.
As a child, I had a nightmare about two 6 foot tall squirrels that spoke English, and they were discussing eating my family.
If I ever get close enough to a squirrel to take a selfie, I’m going to punch it in the face.