This Is Why You Should Never Try To Take Selfies With Squirrels

#Selfies
04.27.14 4 years ago 19 Comments

The only context I have from these photos — found on Imgur via Reddit — is the caption which reads: “Went in for the selfie, got a rabies shot.” Well yeah, dummy, maybe that’s because you tried to TAKE A SELFIE WITH A SQUIRREL.

So here’s your friendly reminder that squirrels, while adorable creatures, are still wild animals they will eff your ess up if you try to take a “selfie” with them. Meanwhile possums are all, *Eeyore voice* “Owww. Nobody wants to take any selfies with me.” That’s right, you dead-eyed motherf*cker, now get the hell out of here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Selfies
TAGSdumbSELFIESSQUIRRELS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP