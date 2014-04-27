This Is Why You Should Never Try To Take Selfies With Squirrels

The only context I have from these photos — found on Imgur via Reddit — is the caption which reads: “Went in for the selfie, got a rabies shot.” Well yeah, dummy, maybe that’s because you tried to TAKE A SELFIE WITH A SQUIRREL.

So here’s your friendly reminder that squirrels, while adorable creatures, are still wild animals they will eff your ess up if you try to take a “selfie” with them. Meanwhile possums are all, *Eeyore voice* “Owww. Nobody wants to take any selfies with me.” That’s right, you dead-eyed motherf*cker, now get the hell out of here.