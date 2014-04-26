This Newspaper Sheriff’s Report Is The Ultimate First World Problem

It’s hard out there for a guy who wants to help a small animal but is afraid to, just in case “someone” happens to record his interaction with the potentially poisoned fuzzball, y’know? Also, it’s Alanis Morissette-level ironic that something SO 2014 was published in a newspaper.
It’s a pretty legit concern. I mean if he DID help the squirrel and someone put it on Youtube, people might…..umm…..think he….well his boss might…..or maybe…..Nope I got nothing
I basically make about…$6,000k-$8,000k a month online.. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. go to this site home tab for more detail ..
ＷＷＷ．BAY92．ＣＯＭ
HOLY SHIT ARE YOU SERIOUS?!!
600 dollars an hour…shouldn’t you be out banging hookers and doing blow instead of spamming the internet?
It’s basically one dollar counted six thousand times. Get off the junk spambot!
Annajjulie has the perfect reply to this item. SO 10’s!
This is the Sheriff’s Department. You want us to investigate what? *sigh* OK, we’ll make the report but we’re going to write this up to make you sound as stupid as we possibly can.
Had to have been a hidden camera prank show. Too bad. He could have been Internet famous.
Shit like this was par for the course where I grew up. Someone once found a human-sized Gumby hanging from a tree and the police report noted, “The rubber effigy was returned to its rightful owner.”
Wouldn’t want anyone to think he’s not an asshole now would we?
At first I thought this was the same story.
[www.neatorama.com]
I got nothing