This Woman Exposed Her Cheating Boyfriend With A Brilliant Christmas Gift

A Twitter user by the name of Cassy delivered the ultimate f*ck you to her cheating boyfriend on Christmas. The details are scarce (outside of the this tweet) but it appears our heroine printed out Twitter DM’s her significant other exchanged with another woman. Then she put into a Christmas card like it was a regular ol’ gift.
Damn! That’s a stone-cold killer move. Sending this out on Twitter and Snapchat was pretty damn perfect. At last check, it had garnered over 13,000 RTs.
The moral of the story here is obvious but worth noting nonetheless: don’t cheat on Cassy, don’t ever cheat on Cassy.
Not a single picture in focus. That’s the real shame in all this.
And all of them oriented to portrait. Can’t blame him for cheating.
Yeah, what phone is she using? I want to avoid THAT phone.
@Huells Half Brother Samsung Potato?
Eh, brilliant seems like a stretch.
What exactly does that two palms emoji mean? And yes, I suck at Google.
@Aunt Jemima: Looks like Jazz Hands to me.
That’s pretty good. It’s going to be the way I use it from now on* at least.
*never going to use it
she is a huge Wu-tang fan, so she tries to throw up the Wu whenever possible.
Cassy, like the Wu-Tang Clan, apparently ain’t nuthin’ to fuck wit.
Oh shi-
Even though the picture of her man was out of focus, I could still see that giant ice on his ear. Any dude who wears an earing like that is definitely going to cheat.
No wonder the guy cheated. Cassie is too stupid to take a clear picture.
Well, good for her for getting some internet attention out of this, I guess. Always cool to broadcast to the world that you’ve been betrayed by your lover. He clearly meant a lot to her… “Tolerate” seems more like the kind of language you’d use when talking about your dog, doesn’t it?
Yes Cassy I did the sAmerican thing to my ex printed the pictures and showed him and the chick that sent them and told her she needed to respectacular herself and then to top it off he was cheating on me with his kids mothere so I sent her the pictures too and put him out and now him and the kids mother is together I told her all those late nite texts paid off she needed a man in her bed so bad lol. The same way you get them is the same way you lose them. I hate to pray for people’s downfall BUT KARMA IS A MOTHER
Who are you talking to and do you think they’ll understand your gibberish?
I don’t blame your ex
You sound pretty fucking nuts
Hope he’s doing well
@Phyllis Rivers I bet he’s doing respectacular?
Cassy, you forgot the L in your name.
chick had dem thangs doh…