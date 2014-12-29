This Woman Exposed Her Cheating Boyfriend With A Brilliant Christmas Gift

Shutterstock

A Twitter user by the name of Cassy delivered the ultimate f*ck you to her cheating boyfriend on Christmas. The details are scarce (outside of the this tweet) but it appears our heroine printed out Twitter DM’s her significant other exchanged with another woman. Then she put into a Christmas card like it was a regular ol’ gift.

Damn! That’s a stone-cold killer move. Sending this out on Twitter and Snapchat was pretty damn perfect. At last check, it had garnered over 13,000 RTs.

The moral of the story here is obvious but worth noting nonetheless: don’t cheat on Cassy, don’t ever cheat on Cassy.

