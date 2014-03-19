Sold For $2 Million, A Tibetan Mastiff Is Believed To Be The Most Expensive Dog In The World

Personally, I am of the opinion that golden retrievers are the best dogs going. However, I am aware that some misguided people feel otherwise. That’s cool. For instance, a Chinese real estate developer just paid $2 million for a Tibetan mastiff, the breed of dog favored by Genghis Kahn when he was conquering Asia and Europe. Wait, WHAT?!?!
Reports the Washington Post:
More expensive than the 2011 sale of a red mastiff named Big Splash, which cost $1.6 million, Tuesday’s transaction might just make this dog the most expensive of all time, AFP says.
The buyer, an unnamed 56-year-old property developer from Qingdao, dropped a whopping 12 million yuan on the dog on Tuesday, and the dog’s breeder was overjoyed. For reporters on Tuesday, he laid it on thick. His dogs “have lion’s blood and are top-of-the-range mastiff studs. Pure Tibetan mastiffs are very rare, just like our nationally treasured pandas, so the prices are so high.”
In 2010, the Associated Press called the breed the “dog of the moment.” Its ownership has come to symbolize wealth and status as much as a new car or an ostentatious mansion.
“I used to invest in German shepherds, but Tibetan mastiffs are what’s hot right now,” business owner Sui Huizheng, who owns 20 of the dogs, told the AP.
Here’s an Animal Planet video I found on the Tibetan mastiff. Look at that monster! Can you imagine having to pick up its giant poops?!
And can you imagine how much this thing must shed in the summer? I’ll keep my golden I got from a rescue for $150, thank you very much.
Rhodesian Ridgebacks hunt lions. Your move Huizheng.
To me, this is a huge waste of money. I’ll stick with my two shelter dogs (American Dingo and Pitbull) My Dingo is rare too, and I spent about 99% less to get him. Take that you rich moron!
$20,000 seems excessive. Just kidding I imagine you meant somewhere closer to 99.999%
haha, yes.
There’s a Tibetan Mastiff that goes to the same dog park where I take my two dogs. They’re each about 20 pounds and the mastiff is probably 200. For some reason, they think they can beat him up. Fortunately, it’s a very friendly and patient dog.
Cajun’s Golden has it figured out.
‘pfft, ain’t worried ’bout nothin’…this porch is comfy…maybe I need to take a dump…that stick would be fun to fetch…I wonder when I get to eat dinSQUIRREL!!!!!’
Tibetan Mastiffs are the freakin coolest dogs. Not saying they are worth 2 Mil, but they are awesome.
I used to work at a food delivery company and one of my customers had one. The first time I ever delivered to their house it was night time and they were not home yet. I went up to the door and rang the bell that was right next to a giant bay window. The mastiff hit the window standing on his 2 back legs and scared the fucking shit out of me. He had to be 7 foot tall standing upright, thought a god damn were wolf was about to fucking eat me.
Oh now I want to meet one!
Just when I think the USA has a ridiculously expanding disparity of wealth, some crazy Chinese guy goes and flaunts such a ridiculous expenditure amidst his desperately destitute countrymen. Oh China, you keep being China and pretending you don’t have a burgeoning movement to disband your vaguely modern despotic government.
People who turn living things into status symbols are garbage individuals. In my rescue dog’s opinion.
Labradors are the best Retrievers. NO ONE DENIES THIS