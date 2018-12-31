Getty Image

Tiffany Haddish made quite the controversial statement on Instagram over the weekend on the subject of #BlackLivesMatter and the ethical argument surrounding the wearing of animal fur. Following a set at the famed Comedy Store in West Hollywood on Friday night, the Night School actress posted a video to Instagram about how a fan who came up to say hello to her ended up giving her a fur jacket.

Apparently the gift was unplanned, as Haddish explained that the fan gushed how much she loves her, so she replied that if she really loved her, she would give her the jacket, and she did! And that’s where things got complicated, as the outspoken comedienne went on to reveal that she now planned to wear fur every day in protest of police killing Black people.