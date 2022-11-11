Hurricane Nicole isn’t the only storm hitting Florida this week. Tiffany Trump is getting married to ambiguously rich guy Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, which means the would-be pop star‘s dad will be in town — and he’s in one of his moods.

The former president has spent most of Friday morning fuming about the mid-term elections and Florida governor (and potential Republican rival in 2024) Ron DeSantis and god knows what else on his non-Twitter platform, Truth Social. A CNN report used “cranky” to describe Trump, a word commonly associated with children, not 76-year-old men. It also sounds like he’s going to make his daughter’s wedding all about him.

Three people familiar with the former president’s activities say he is not in the best of spirits. Many of the high-profile candidates he endorsed in the midterms failed to secure a win, and now some Republicans are whispering about his dwindling influence over the party. Trump is “cranky,” says one of the people. At present, say those who are familiar, Trump is more focused on his “special announcement” on Tuesday, when he may – or may not – announce his planned third run for the presidency. His mind is consumed with the 2024 political landscape and where and how he will fit into it.

Trump (who is “on the outs” with his wife after reportedly blaming her for backing Dr. Oz) is “lying low” in the days leading up the wedding. But he “typically likes being the center of attention at his private club,” according to CNN (and everyone who has ever met the guy), so there’s at least a 47 percent chance that Trump turns his father of the bride speech into a campaign speech. It’s the next best thing to a new episode of Succession.

