Wednesday brought two new trailers about cannibalism, both concerning the stars of Call Me By Your Name (and in one case, its director, too). One was for House of Hammer, Discovery+’s forthcoming documentary series about Armie Hammer, the subject of disturbing accusations of sexual misconduct, even cannibalism (though the latter may have just been talk). Around the time those allegations surfaced, his CMBYN costar Timothée Chalamet and director Luca Guadagnino announced they were reuniting for a movie about…cannibalism. And lo and behold, here’s the first teaser.

It’s called Bones and All, a pretty unnerving title for a movie about humans eating human flesh, but the 30-second teaser really is just that. It shows Chalamet, his floppy hair a touch shorter and dyed partially crimson, on the road with a woman (Taylor Russell), locked in embraces, swapping doe eyes, and alluding to something truly sinister. “Do you think I’m a bad person,” Chalamet asks his paramour, their heads touching. “All I think is that I love you,” she replies.

What isn’t revealed is that they’re both young cannibals and are cruising around America in the Reagan ‘80s, trying to stay off the grid. It’s based on a novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, and when it was announced, it couldn’t help but feel like accidental commentary on their former Call Me By Your Name coworker, whose own personal exposé no doubt put the kibosh on the once-planned sequel to their last collaboration.

You can watch the Bones and All teaser in the video above. It hits theaters on Nov. 23.

