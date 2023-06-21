Cardi B has an issue with the ongoing Titanic submersible situation.

In case you haven’t been on the internet at all over the past few days, here’s what’s happening: A submersible vehicle from OceanGate Expeditions set out on a voyage to view the underwater wreckage of the Titanic. The vessel, which has five people aboard, has since been reported missing. Given that there is a limited amount of air left inside the submersible, this has become a life-or-death situation. (We have a more detailed timeline and explanation of what’s going on here.)

Since that news broke, it was revealed that Brian Szasz, the stepson of British billionaire and currently missing submersible passenger Hamish Harding, attended a Blink-182 concert amid all this. He explained, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

Cardi, it turns out, doesn’t quite agree with his reasoning.

Cardi B speaks on the missing billionaire aboard the Titanic tourist submarine 👀https://t.co/FoC4kyecyo pic.twitter.com/zBhRz9Gfs7 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 21, 2023

In a video shared on her Instagram Story last night (June 20), Cardi (being virtually held by a skinless man, for some reason) said, “People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him?’ Yes. You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. […] Like, isn’t it sad that you a whole f*ckin’ billionaire and nobody gives a f*ck about you? Like, you missing and motherf*ckers is ready to shake dicks at concert. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

