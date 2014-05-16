Tom Cruise Updated His Twitter Bio And Now It Describes His Movie Career Perfectly

Say what you want about Tom Cruise, but the man has had one hell of a film career. One that is nearly impossible to summarize in 140 characters or less. And yet, Cruise managed to do just that on his Twitter bio, which an astute Redditor noticed was recently changed to include the perfect last line:

It’s great to see Cruise embrace the internet’s obsession with his propensity to run like a complete maniac in nearly EVERY film. There are Tumblrs, memes, mashups, and plenty of career-spanning videos dedicated to the diminutive dasher’s high-kneed, arms-a-pumping, all-out sprints. Here’s the latest “comprehensive” supercut, which will, of course, be outdated as soon as Edge of Tomorrow comes out next month.