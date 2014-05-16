Tom Cruise Updated His Twitter Bio And Now It Describes His Movie Career Perfectly

Say what you want about Tom Cruise, but the man has had one hell of a film career. One that is nearly impossible to summarize in 140 characters or less. And yet, Cruise managed to do just that on his Twitter bio, which an astute Redditor noticed was recently changed to include the perfect last line:
It’s great to see Cruise embrace the internet’s obsession with his propensity to run like a complete maniac in nearly EVERY film. There are Tumblrs, memes, mashups, and plenty of career-spanning videos dedicated to the diminutive dasher’s high-kneed, arms-a-pumping, all-out sprints. Here’s the latest “comprehensive” supercut, which will, of course, be outdated as soon as Edge of Tomorrow comes out next month.
Everybody Runs… Especially Tom Cruise
… so long as there are no gays around.
I thought he was running away from the gays? Damn, I always get this confused.
I quit working at shoprite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $95 – $115 per/h. Without a doubt, this is the easiest and most financially rewarding job I’ve ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life. Here’s what I do …………dollargazette.com
Yeah, like he really even knows what a computer is.
What do you mean? He is a computer. (Well…a cyborg really. I don’t want to get into the semantics of it all)
to be fair, it would be silly not to run in most of those situations.
But not the firing squad? Bad move, Nazi Tom Cruise.
“@TomCruise FOLLOWS YOU”
– Twitter page, every actress in Scientology, age < 33 yrs
If Tom Cruise is following me, and I’m running, it’s motivation to run faster. Either he’s trying to catch me or I really don’t want to know what he’s running from.
Have your heard about our lord and savior, Xenu?
Dan, just remember the advice given to me when I was in the Arctic. If there’s a polar bear coming toward you, knock over your friend and run.
I think the same strategy would work for a Tom Cruise.
Favorite Cruise Movies:
Legend – More so for Tim Curry’s role as the most demonic looking Devil of all timez, bonus points for 80’s Mia Sara
All the right moves – white 5’6 corner back, w/ horse collar and grit for days, bonus points for 80’s Lea Thompson.
Born on the 4th of July (Willem Dafoe, done)
Eyes Wide Shut – Kidman boob, severely underrated in comparison to Kubrick’s other films.
The Outsiders – I know he plays only a small role but it’s the Outsiders so it has to be on my list.
Kidman’s ass in Cold Mountain is 100x better.
They did something with her face/nose in that movie though which was a tad off-putting to me.
Magnolia forever.
You mean off-puddy? Because of how it was clearly reshaped and remolded?
@Martin yes exactly.
Tom Cruise. Actor. Producer. Psychotic Religious Fanatic. Totally Hetero.
Tom Cruise. Actor. Producer. Psychotic Religious Fanatic. Totally Hetero. Tell Me You Like Me. I Need This.
I always thought they should put out a Tom Cruise box set and call it “All the Right Movies”.
The banner pic… is… magnificent. He is a loathsome, effete brute. Yet I can’t look away.
I feel badly for Tom Cruise. Since Steve Jobs died he has had to do all of the turtleneck heavy lifting by himself.
He’s a pompous ass and I’m not wasting any money on his movies.
Look, I’ve always been a T. Cruise defender/apologist despite the whole Xenu thing, but we all know some unpaid intern wrote that Twitter bio with zero involvement from Cruise himself.
Just Watch Salena And Justin Shocking Kiss Moment During the Live Boradcasting !!
[yourtvseason.blogspot.com.es]
Does he look worse running than Seagal? It’s close.
not even close. Seagal prances.