Britney Spears is in the news this week for publicly discussing her “abusive” conservatorship. During a court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the pop star spoke candidly about wanting to end her father’s legal control over his life. “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Spears said. “I just want my life back.”

After noticing the public’s fixation on Spears, who says that she was forced to work against her will, Fox News’ “Nazi Barbie” used one of the singer’s most iconic lyrics to make a point about… not working. Lahren, who once dressed up like Spears, tweeted:

To all the free loaders still collecting taxpayer funded government unemployment $$ and refusing to work.. In the words of the great Britney Spears, “you better work B*TCH!”

Oops!… Tomi did it (a Bad Tweet) again.

“You’re upset that people get an extra $300 but you are okay with rich people paying no tax? … As a side note raise the minimum wage!” one reply reads, while another Twitter user pointed out, “Not everyone can make a few thousands by taking pictures of products they “like” for IG stories, tomi. You sound so distant from reality…” But people were most upset by Lahren quoting Britney Spears. She’s been through enough.

Stop. Using. A woman. Who. Is. Being. Used. By. Her. FAMILY! — Diana (@dianamilkteabu) June 25, 2021

We're trying to #FreeBritney, we don't need you to quote her. Why quote someone you will never be as good as? Or as strong as? — Xander Keah-Tigh (@Crusnik007) June 25, 2021

Stop clout chasing, Tomi. Also from Britney: pic.twitter.com/hrCtXcA91V — Sec. of Swagger (@CancelSec) June 25, 2021

Wow. Using Britney to stay relevant. Classy. — CaSandra (@delgadocasandra) June 25, 2021

Can you take Britneys name out your mouth … BITCH. https://t.co/Blq41Mi9aa — Daisy J (@Daisyy_J) June 25, 2021

Everyone: Stop using Britney! Tomi: Hold my beer. — Dots & Loops (@dotsandloops21) June 25, 2021

Oh course MAGA Barbie would attempt to use Britney’s tragedy to make a non-relevant political point.

This is about Britney, bitch! Take several seats. https://t.co/NmJEAqSpEr — Samantha Rose (@_SamanthaRose_) June 25, 2021

Comrade Britney is a socialist. Don’t ever speak her name again rat. https://t.co/eZFq189iPb — callum (@deepinmyknee) June 25, 2021

But what I want to know is:

How can anybody be this angry at 7 in the morning?? Good good — TariosWorld (@Chuckchewy1) June 25, 2021

That is much too early to be upset.