Tomi Lahren Used Britney Spears To Make A Confusing Point About People ‘Refusing To Work,’ And The Singer’s Fans Are Not Happy

Britney Spears is in the news this week for publicly discussing her “abusive” conservatorship. During a court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the pop star spoke candidly about wanting to end her father’s legal control over his life. “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Spears said. “I just want my life back.”

After noticing the public’s fixation on Spears, who says that she was forced to work against her will, Fox News’ “Nazi Barbie” used one of the singer’s most iconic lyrics to make a point about… not working. Lahren, who once dressed up like Spears, tweeted:

To all the free loaders still collecting taxpayer funded government unemployment $$ and refusing to work.. In the words of the great Britney Spears, “you better work B*TCH!”

Oops!… Tomi did it (a Bad Tweet) again.

“You’re upset that people get an extra $300 but you are okay with rich people paying no tax? … As a side note raise the minimum wage!” one reply reads, while another Twitter user pointed out, “Not everyone can make a few thousands by taking pictures of products they “like” for IG stories, tomi. You sound so distant from reality…” But people were most upset by Lahren quoting Britney Spears. She’s been through enough.

But what I want to know is:

That is much too early to be upset.

