FOX NEWS
Viral

Tomi Lahren Is Being Ridiculed For Her Theory On The ‘Primary Reason’ Democrats Voted To Impeach Trump

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

On Wednesday, 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice. He couldn’t have done it with the haters and losers. “We cannot escape history. We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said. “He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love. The president must be impeached.”

Trump wasn’t done making history: it was the first time that a party unanimously voted to impeach a president. Tomi Lahren has an, um, interesting theory for why that is.

“The primary reason they are going down this path is because they are terrified of Trump, not because of what happened last week. No, they are terrified of Donald Trump because Donald Trump still has millions and millions of supporters who want to see him run again,” the conservative pundit tweeted. It wasn’t the failed insurrection, or incompetent response to the pandemic, or thousands of other reasons – the Democrats voted to impeach Trump because they’re “terrified” of him. There are reasons to be terrified of Trump, but this ain’t one of them. Lahren’s followers quickly corrected her.

×