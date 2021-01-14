On Wednesday, 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach Donald Trump, making him the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice. He couldn’t have done it with the haters and losers. “We cannot escape history. We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said. “He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love. The president must be impeached.”

Trump wasn’t done making history: it was the first time that a party unanimously voted to impeach a president. Tomi Lahren has an, um, interesting theory for why that is.

“The primary reason they are going down this path is because they are terrified of Trump, not because of what happened last week. No, they are terrified of Donald Trump because Donald Trump still has millions and millions of supporters who want to see him run again,” the conservative pundit tweeted. It wasn’t the failed insurrection, or incompetent response to the pandemic, or thousands of other reasons – the Democrats voted to impeach Trump because they’re “terrified” of him. There are reasons to be terrified of Trump, but this ain’t one of them. Lahren’s followers quickly corrected her.

No babe, it’s because he encouraged violence. And he lost the popular vote ✨twice✨ so sorry but that’s how democracy works. — Jillian (@jilliancos) January 13, 2021

I think they're more worried that Donald Trump's supporters might run. Into the capitol. And do more sedition. — 🦎SwampLizard🦎 (@DiscoTempoJazz) January 13, 2021

Correct. After seeing what happened last Wednesday we are all terrified at what can happen when someone who has consistently been instilling lies, conspiracies and falsehoods into people’s minds can result in. — MixTapes (@MixTapesn) January 13, 2021

No, they were terrified on January 6th when Trump knowingly sent armed and dangerous lunatics to the Capital building. And they’re afraid of a man whose shown he do and say anything to stay in office, because he has so much to lose when he’s out of office. — Trump proves you can fool some people all the time (@TruthJustis4USA) January 14, 2021

You had a typo and I fixed it. pic.twitter.com/5wzrIBeSxZ — 💩🔪 (artificial) Turd Murder 💩🔪 (@murder_turd) January 13, 2021

Yes. Millions and millions of supporters who will storm the capitol again… that is exactly what we want. Why have I not listened to you before this, Tomi! You are right! I take back everything I ever said about you! — Dave Woods 🦏 (@W00DZ) January 14, 2021