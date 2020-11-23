Getty Image
A Mob Bust In Philadelphia Included A Guy Named ‘Tony Meatballs,’ And People Have Jokes

A life of crime is no joke, but apparently it can make for some very funny mob nicknames. And with many other aspects of life slowly slipping into the unknown grasp of a disease-filled winter, poking fun at potential criminals with eccentric nicknames is really the best we can hope for this holiday season.

Monday brought word that a mob bust in Philadelphia had wrapped more than a dozen suspects up in RICO charges. There were some incredible names in the news bulletin, starting first and foremost with a guy nicknamed “Tony Meatballs.”

The other names on the list were good, though, too. A guy named “Joey Electric” getting… charged… is pretty great. But the focus was all on Tony Meatballs on Twitter as the RICO news spread, and for good reason: it is very easy to make jokes about people with a generic first name and a last name that is also a food.

Amazingly, this legal trending topic had nothing to do with Donald Trump or Rudy Giuliani.

Despite the bad news for all parties involved, they will have their day in court eventually. Which is how the criminal justice system works in this country, if only because it means a judge in Philly will have to say names like “Tony Meatballs,” “Joey Electric” and “Louie Sheep” out loud someday. It’s the least that 2020 can give us after all this, really.

