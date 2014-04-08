Watch A Topless Woman In A Thong Go On A Rampage Inside A McDonald’s, Then Stop To Chug Ice Cream

UPDATE: Now We Know Why The Topless Woman In Florida Destroyed That McDonald’s, And Oral Sex Is Involved, Naturally
I’m not sure what set off the topless woman wearing a thong and why she felt the need to destroy a McDonald’s in St. Petersburg, Florida, but does it matter? It’s a topless woman in a thong, destroying a McDonald’s in St. Petersburg, Florida. And by destroying, I mean, throwing trays, opening and closing some doors quickly (THAT MONSTER), and generally causing as much mayhem as an overzealous badger.
Come for the rampage; stay for the part where she eats some ice cream (amazing). You can watch NSFW footage of the destruction here, preferably while listening to “Rock N Roll McDonald’s.”
My kind of woman.
All you had to say was Florida.
Crazy like a row lizard
too true, too true. *sniff* They grow up so fast!
tears of joy
Grande chi chis
True story: Wesley Willis wrote a song about me. the copy I have was ripped directly from Jello Biafra’s copy of the CD (Joe Hunter 2).
Nice. When I booked him here in Indy, he dedicated “Cut The Mullet” to me because I told him how I used to have a mullet when I was younger. “This one’s for Andy. You ex-mullet havin’, muthafucka! Shiiiiiiit! Say Rock!”
Awesome. He came to Fargo a bunch circa 2000. My friend and I got to go see him record once, and then he told us he was going to write songs about each of us. As time passed, we never heard back on it, then he died so we assumed it never happened. I googled my name one day while job searching and all these MP3 hits came up. I started emailing people at alternative tentacle records to try and get a copy of the disc. Couldn’t procure one, but one of the guys sent me an mp3 of my song, with the info about it being ripped from Jello’s copy of the disc. “You’re my best friend in the mix. You’re my best friend to the max. You’re my best friend forever in Jesus’ name. You’re my best friend in the holy ghost. JUSTINE HAAAARTZ. JUSTINE HAAAARTZ.” It was a pretty glorious find.
“Look at them titties though”
LMAO!
[assets0.ordienetworks.com]
“This is like the zombie apocalypse”
If zombies ate ice cream instead of brains. I’m all in.
They should have given Lena Dunham that Mcflurry she asked for.
A little from column A, a little column B.
Shine bright you insane destructive diamond.
(slow clap)
9/10 would bang
Why hasn’t anyone put the WW music to this video yet? Internet, get on that.
I do like them a little crazy!!!
If you consider this just “a little crazy”, then please tell us which forgotten town you live in that is so crazy that media doesn’t even report on it, just so we know which exit to never take on the highway lol j/k.
She’s only a “little crazy” because she does have the decency to wear a thong. Being completely naked and destroying a McDonald’s totally unacceptable.
This video was hilarious…then when I saw the news report it got even funnier. Broad walked into McDonalds and asked 1 of the employees to blow him, and then spazzed when he declined her offer. When cops asked her motive she told them she was horny. Lmao