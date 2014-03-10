Toyfair 2014: The Newest Funko Pop Vinyls

03.10.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

There are few things in this world I will spend money on without hesitation, and these dumb big-headed Pop! vinyl dolls from Funko are some of them. This year at Toy Fair, they previewed quite a few licensed items that are going to make me go even broker than I already am. It’ll be the year of the dragons, with a line for How To Train Your Dragon 2 being released, and a Smaug to be included in the next wave of The Hobbit toys. Not to mention a handful of Major League Baseball mascots, and an Arrested Development, Firefly, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Universal Monsters series.

Also interesting: A line of plush Pop figures that stand up on their own. I’m not really in to stuffed animals, but I do enjoy the Batman.

via PopVinyls

