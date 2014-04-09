Johnny Depp Wants Us To Prove We’re Sentient In Seven ‘Transcendence’ Clips

Warner has released seven clips from Transcendence, starring Johnny Depp as a dying scientist whose consciousness is uploaded to a supercomputer by his wife (Rebecca Hall) and his best friend (Paul Bettany). But it turns out Johnny Depp has a dark side, and giving him superhuman intelligence and internet access might make him dangerous. Somehow he didn’t get distracted by all the internet porn, so you know he’s not like us.
Transcendence is the directorial debut of Wally Pfister, the long-time cinematographer for Christopher Nolan. The influence of Nolan is apparent in these seven clips.
Transcendence opens April 18th, 2014.
Via The Playlist and Transcendence
Johnny Depp IS Arnim Zola!
Damn Hollywood remakes.
Something about this movie just screams “Hollow Man.”
“Kevin Bacon/Johnny Depp was just your everyday scientist, until the success of his lifelong project corrupted him.”
So in other words, it’s gonna suck.
I keep thinking of Lawnmower Man. Remember Lawnmower Man? He’s back! In Johnny Depp form!
They hooked up The Mighty Wrecklahr to one of these bad boys and the first thing It did was start synthesizing vicodin and whiskey. *shrugs*
So basically they stole the idea that Disney’s been trying to work out in real life over the past decade?
Sentient? Or sapient? They don’t mean the same thing.