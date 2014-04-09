Johnny Depp Wants Us To Prove We’re Sentient In Seven ‘Transcendence’ Clips

Warner has released seven clips from Transcendence, starring Johnny Depp as a dying scientist whose consciousness is uploaded to a supercomputer by his wife (Rebecca Hall) and his best friend (Paul Bettany). But it turns out Johnny Depp has a dark side, and giving him superhuman intelligence and internet access might make him dangerous. Somehow he didn’t get distracted by all the internet porn, so you know he’s not like us.

Transcendence is the directorial debut of Wally Pfister, the long-time cinematographer for Christopher Nolan. The influence of Nolan is apparent in these seven clips.

Transcendence opens April 18th, 2014.

Via The Playlist and Transcendence