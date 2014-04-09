Johnny Depp Wants Us To Prove We’re Sentient In Seven ‘Transcendence’ Clips

#Johnny Depp
Entertainment Editor
04.09.14 7 Comments

Warner has released seven clips from Transcendence, starring Johnny Depp as a dying scientist whose consciousness is uploaded to a supercomputer by his wife (Rebecca Hall) and his best friend (Paul Bettany). But it turns out Johnny Depp has a dark side, and giving him superhuman intelligence and internet access might make him dangerous. Somehow he didn’t get distracted by all the internet porn, so you know he’s not like us.

Transcendence is the directorial debut of Wally Pfister, the long-time cinematographer for Christopher Nolan. The influence of Nolan is apparent in these seven clips.

Transcendence opens April 18th, 2014.

Via The Playlist and Transcendence

Around The Web

TOPICS#Johnny Depp
TAGSAIALCON ENTERTAINMENTCHRIS NOLANCILLIAN MURPHYEMMA THOMASJACK PAGLENJOHNNY DEPPKate MaraMORGAN FREEMANPAUL BETTANYrebecca hallSci FiSingularityTRANSCENDENCEWALLY PFISTERWARNER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP