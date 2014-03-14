Johnny Depp Is Getting His Grey Goo Everywhere In This ‘Transcendence’ Video

#Johnny Depp
03.14.14

Warner has released a new featurette, pictures, and poster for Transcendence, starring Johnny Depp as an artificial intelligence researcher whose consciousness is preserved in a supercomputer when he’s killed by anti-technology extremists. Damn anti-technology extremists, always shooting at our sexiest scientists.

The black listed script comes Jack Paglen, with Christopher Nolan producing and Nolan’s cinematographer Wally Pfister (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises) making his directorial debut. Morgan Freeman is co-starring, but we probably won’t have our dream of him narrating the singularity come true.

The featurette is chock full of expository dialogue loaded with too many acronyms. There’s PINN, a Physically-Independent Neural Network, and RIFT, the Revolutionary Independence From Technology terrorist group. RIFT doesn’t like PINN, and Johnny DEPP’s consciousness goes AWOL in the WWW and we all get FUBAR’d by the gray goo. OMG. DTF.

