Even Donald Trump’s Trumpiest fans have to admit that as president he didn’t take the job’s traditions seriously. Instead of working round the clock, he apparently watched tons of TV. Instead of following the law and preserving any and all White House documents, he would tear them up or stuff them down toilets, clogging them. But that’s not all he would do to government materials.

As per ABC News, Trump’s longtime assistants informed federal prosecutors that he repeatedly used White House documents as an excellent place to scrawl to-do lists:

As described to ABC News, the aide, Molly Michael, told investigators that — more than once — she received requests or taskings from Trump that were written on the back of notecards, and she later recognized those notecards as sensitive White House materials — with visible classification markings — used to brief Trump while he was still in office about phone calls with foreign leaders or other international-related matters.

Last summer, when the feds searched Mar-a-Lago for government documents that had not been returned as requested, they didn’t take said notecards with them. Instead, Michael later discovered them under a drawer organizer. She then helped transfer them to the FBI.

Sources also say Michael claimed that after Trump learned that the feds wanted to interview her last year, he told her, “You don’t know anything about the boxes.”

Of the 91 criminal charges Trump faces, 37 of them are connected with the case accusing him of mishandling government documents. About Michael’s claims, a Trump spokesperson said that they lack “proper context and relevant information,” on top of being part of “illegal leaks.”

In any case, Trump isn’t worried about getting in trouble, claiming he doesn’t “even think” about going to the slammer. This contradicts previous reports that, yes, he’s very worried about going to the slammer.

(Via ABC News)