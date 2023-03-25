The beef between Donald Trump and acolyte-turned-rival Ron DeSantis has been heating up, even though one of them hasn’t even formally thrown his hat in the ring that is the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis’ attacks have been pretty low-key thus far. Trump, though, has predictably gone all-in. He doesn’t reserve his ire for the Florida governor either. He’s also started sticking it to his employees.

As per Insider, the former president has reportedly banned anyone who works on DeSantis’ campaign from working in his administration.

“It’s a time for choosing,” a source with close ties to Trump told the conservative site RealClearPolitics. “If you work for Ron DeSantis’ presidential race, you will not work for the Trump campaign or in the Trump White House.”

Of course, no one currently works on DeSantis’ campaign because, again, it does not yet exist. One day it almost certainly will, though, and those who go to work for it will, the source said, be “persona non grata” to Trump.

It’s yet another example of Trump’s demand for utmost loyalty — although he doesn’t go as hardcore that way as he claims. Just ask Tucker Carlson, who was caught trashing him over personal texts in late 2020, but whom Trump has since forgiven after he pledged fealty to him once more. Perhaps someone who goes to work for DeSantis 2024 will simply have to kiss the ring to win Trump back.

