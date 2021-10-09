The Congressional investigation into the events of Jan. 6 has kicked things up another notch. The GOP has been very against it from the start, and they’re not happy that subpoenas have gone out to a number of Trump loyalists, among them Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows, demanding what is likely damning evidence about the day’s events. Trump has instructed them to simply ignore these requests, even giving them an excuse: The intel, he claims, is protected by “executive and other privileges.” But President Joe Biden has shot that line down, leading Trump to fire off one of his wackadoodle responses.

“Biden has rejected our request to withhold White House information from the House Unselect Committee investigating the January 6th protest,” he wrote in a statement, as per Raw Story. But, he asserted, Biden “but has not taken a stance on the insurrection that took place on November 3rd, often referred to as the Crime of the Century.”

Of course, Biden has taken a stance on November 3: He won the election, beating Trump by millions of votes. The misinformation Trump and his allies have spread led to the violent storming of the Capitol building, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that Trump is frantically blocking evidence because it’s almost certainly very, very incriminating.

All Trump can do, then, is make veiled threats — or just invoke the president’s son. “This will put the current White House in a terrible position when the inevitable request for information comes concerning the massive corruption by Hunter Biden and the already well-documented crimes committed by the Biden family, the least of which are Hunter’s paintings selling for as much as $500,000 a piece,” he added.

In the meantime, the subpoena parties who are trying to ignore the requests will likely face severe legal consequences. It’ll be easier for someone like Bannon to not comply with authorities when he’s sitting in jail.

(Via Raw Story)