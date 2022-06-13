As the January 6 hearings continued on Monday, one of Donald Trump‘s more unhinged interviews has reportedly made it into evidence. Back in late November 2020, a seething Trump appeared on Fox News where he began building the foundation for his “Big Lie” that the election was stolen from him. However, like all things Trump, the interview with Maria Bartiromo took a wild turn as the outgoing president began ranting about “big massive dumps.”

Granted, Trump was referring to alleged data “glitches” that he claims were giving thousands of his votes to Biden, but that doesn’t make it any less hilarious that he kept ranting about huge dumps on live television. Also, he accused the FBI and Department of Justice of being “involved” in said dumps, which as you can see, is coming back to bite Trump in the dumper.

“We had ‘glitches’ where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account.” Trump said in the interview played by the Jan. 6 committee. “And these are ‘glitches.’ They’re not glitches. They’re theft. They’re fraud. Absolute fraud. This election was over, and then they did dumps. They call them dumps. Big, massive dumps. In Michigan, in Pennsylvania, and all over. How the FBI and the Department of Justice– I don’t know, maybe they’re involved. But how are people allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable.”

Naturally, Twitter is already having a ball with “big massive dumps” making a comeback, and you can expect more reactions like this to start piling in as the day goes on:

