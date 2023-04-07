Donald Trump has fully bought into the idea that no publicity is bad publicity, if his new campaign ad is any indication. As Mediaite reports, the former president/recent arrestee/and only real contender (so far) for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 has used footage of his arrest in a new ad, which looks like the trailer for an upcoming summer thriller.

It’s what Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher describes as “a historic first for the presidency and the adult entertainment industry, video footage of former President Donald Trump’s arrest involving a payoff to a porn star has been turned into a campaign ad for the defendant.” Establishing shots of New York City give way to footage of helicopters flying overhead Trump’s motorcade from Tuesday when he made his way from his penthouse at Trump Tower to the courthouse in Lower Manhattan, where he was arrested and arraigned on 34 felony counts for his hush money payment to former adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In the background, several Fox News hosts can be heard questioning Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s motives in indicting the former president. Sean Hannity can be heard predicting that “Bragg’s idiotic, small-minded prosecution… will likely all backfire,” while Greg Jarrett claims that “This is a persecution disguised as a prosecution.”

It’s all just a lead-in to the main event — Trump’s own words about his arrest after returning to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (with Melania nowhere to be found), in which he stated that:

The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it. And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. We can’t let that happen. With all of this being said. And with a very dark cloud over our beloved country. I have no doubt nevertheless that we will make America great again.

You can watch the full ad here at Mediaite.

(Via Mediaite)