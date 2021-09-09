Donald Trump plans to commemorate the anniversary of September 11th this year by commentating on a boxing match but, for some odd reason, the twice-impeached former president is itching to get in the ring himself.

While doing some promotional press for the fight — which sees Evander Holyfield face off against Vitor Belfort in the boxing match absolutely no one asked for — Trump felt the need to challenge his political opponent to a meeting of fists. Trump told reporters he knew exactly who he’d like to face in the ring when quizzed on who he’d think he’d best in a fight, and the answer was, predictably, the guy who beat him in the 2020 election.

“Well if I had to pick somebody in the world, not a professional boxer because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers,” Trump said (via Raw Story), “I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly. He’d be in big trouble. I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds.”

Just to reiterate, Trump, a man who sits behind a desk all day long drinking diet cokes and eating ungodly amounts of fast food, thinks he could outlast Biden, a former military guy who works out five days a week and has a Peloton bike, in a bout of fisticuffs. We just don’t see it.

