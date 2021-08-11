On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington tweeted out a random, three-word statement from the former president that has social media trying to figure out what the heck is even happening. Despite being the messenger, Harrington offered zero context for the statement that simply said “BULLIES NEVER FIGHT!” in all-caps. Instead, she merely captioned it with the word “NEW!” and left it at that.

The only person who had any sort of educated guess at what Trump’s random statement might mean is New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who floated the idea that it might be about Andrew Cuomo… somehow?

Presumably this is about Cuomo but it’s 🤔 https://t.co/R69I7RUUux — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 11, 2021

While others tried to decipher the possible Cuomo connection, if that’s what Trump event meant, others had a field day at the random nature of a former president firing off three-word statements with no context whatsoever. Not to sound cliche, but it was very “old man yells at cloud” energy.

On top of roasting Trump’s random statement, other Twitter users began questioning how Harrington is able to blanket her account with Trump statements considering he’s been banned from the platform indefinitely. It does seem like this approach is a questionable workaround that Twitter should be concerned with considering the former president had his account suspended after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building. The purpose of the ban was to prevent Trump from being a threat to public safety. Harrington’s posting would seem to fly in the face of that.