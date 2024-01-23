Donald Trump’s brain hasn’t been sharp for a good while now, but of late it’s turned into scrambled eggs. He mixes up names, including who’s currently president. He can’t remember there’s already been a World War II. When he tried to explain this alarming trend, he made even less sense. His mind is so bad even Nikki Haley has discussed it. Now the former president is challenging her to one seriously weird duel.

Trump tells Fox News he thinks he's sharper than Nikki Haley right now and challenges her to a dementia test pic.twitter.com/TJhcr1g9sF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2024

“Well, I think I’m a lot sharper than her,” Trump told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum, per Mediaite. Then he threw down. “I would do this. I would sit down right now and take an aptitude test and it would be my result against her result and she’s not gonna win. She’s not gonna even come to close to winning.”

Trump has been awfully proud of passing a basic cognitive test, which is a good way of detecting dementia. He even brought it up to another Fox News reporter, Bret Baier, the same day. That in itself should be worrying: It’s not a difficult test, and all it really means that his mind isn’t completely going. In other words, all it means is he passed the lowest bar imaginable.

Nikki Haley, meanwhile, is about two-and-a-half decades younger than he is, and whatever you think of her, she’s shown no signs of mental decline, as Trump certainly has. On the off-chance that she does agree to a time-wasting cognitive test-off, it’s unlikely she’ll somehow do worse than the magnets understander.

(Via Mediaite)